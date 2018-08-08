Campaign season: a moment of opportunities

2018 offers students a great opportunity. The midterm elections are coming up in November, and political campaigns are looking for volunteers, interns and even staffers to help them win.

The 2016 elections were an exciting display of the American political system. The results, whether you agree with them or not, have generated a lot of discussion about the political issues of today. Immigration, gun reform, the democratic system as a whole — all have probably been discussed with friends and family. This discussion is good and at the heart of what makes America so great, but what is just as important is to be involved.

While voting is an important aspect of the democratic system, there is a whole other world of ways to get more involved in the political system. Taking part in a campaign is a fun and worthwhile experience. Especially for the politically-minded, political science majors or those looking for political action, campaigns offer a wide array of responsibilities and opportunities.

Some people run the campaign, others communicate with voters and still others help fundraise and set up events. These people have the opportunity to make decisions and meet special VIP’s including members of Congress, members of executive administrations and former elected officials.

As mentioned earlier, the 2018 midterm elections offer a lot for those who are interested. One of the nationally watched races in Ohio’s 1st district for Congress has been heating up. There are statewide races for governor, treasurer and secretary of state this year.

There are also issues that are up for approval on the ballot. All these campaigns look for young, energetic people to help talk with voters and go to events.

These are the opportunities that you have to get ahead and empower yourself for the future. While many of these positions can be time-consuming, it is not impossible for new students to take part and be a member of a campaign.

Classes come first, but getting involved is just as important. Not only can it look good on a resume, it can also help to make connections for later in life. For students not from the area, it’s a great opportunity to meet new people and explore places you would never think to go.

It is possible to work on a campaign and still go to school. Many of my friends, myself included, have been helping on campaigns most of the time we’ve been studying. It isn’t overly stressful, and the opportunities presented have been endless.

I’ve learned much from the campaigns I’ve worked on. Not only do you get a sense of the political life, but you become much more sociable and find yourself overcoming awkward situations or meetings.

While there can be boring moments, none of them outweigh the amount of knowledge I’ve attained or the satisfaction of taking part in the democratic system. I’ve met many friends on campaigns, some of whom have become good friends. I’ve also made a lot of great connections I hope to use quite soon in the future.

Too often people look back and regret not taking the time to do something that they wanted to do. They were afraid that school would interfere or that there wasn’t enough time.

Let me assure you, there is time, and this is the opportunity to take. It isn’t hard either. Go to a campaign’s website, ask your adviser or counselor or ask one of the political science professors on campus. You can even go to one of the offices or headquarters and sign up to volunteer at first.

I started out simply making phone calls and going door to door, but I’ve persevered and have been put in amazing positions because I put myself out there, even running for office once. The next four years of a new student’s life are important; make the most of it.

Tyler Harmon is a senior Philosophy, Politics and the Public and economics double major. He is a former candidate for Colerain Township Trustee.