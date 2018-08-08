New ticket system aims for easier use

The athletic department recently announced a change in its ticketing system for the upcoming basketball season. Xavier Athletics is now partnering with Paciolan, “the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions for college athletics,” according to goxavier.com.

The partnership is part of an effort to make the fan experience more seamless and enjoyable by allowing fans to manage and purchase tickets online or on their phones. The athletic department felt that this software would help fans stay better connected with their ability to manage their tickets.

“Paciolan is going to be a great partner for the Xavier ticket office,” Ticket Sales Manager Eric Thompson said. “This platform will allow us to better serve our fans while joining other prestigious collegiate ticket offices using this software. Fans will enjoy a more favorable MyMusketeers experience when managing their tickets online or on their mobile (devices).”

According to goxavier.com, “Highlights of the platform include a cohesive integration between ticketing and fundraising to better serve Musketeer fans and that it will enable fans to purchase mobile tickets, scan at the gate with their smart phone and manage their accounts directly from their mobile device. This also makes it easy to transfer or resell tickets if they cannot attend a game.”

While this change will have more of an effect on alumni and general fans purchasing tickets, students, especially those who will be graduating next year, should be aware of what’s happening.

However, as far as current students are concerned, Thompson said there would not be changes to the way they receive their tickets for game days.

This change in ticketing software is immediate and will be in effect for the 2018-19 season. Students received an email with information about activating their new online MyMusketeers accounts on July 11.

By: Paul Fristchner | Staff Writer