Summer in Review – 8/8/2018

A couple in Texas is considering divorcing so that they would individually be able to qualify for Medicare and be able to afford to take care of their sick child (July 11).

An Arizona congressman claimed diplomatic immunity when pulled over for going 97 mph when the speed limit was 55. He then bragged about typically going speeds up to 140 mph (July 13).

The Wall Street Journal reported that parents are beginning to pay between $10 and $20 per hour for Fortnite lessons for their children. Parents cite pressure from peers at school as the primary reason for purchasing sessions to help their kids level up (July 31).

A California’s man was completely destroyed by recent wildfires in the area – well, almost. One item he managed to salvage was his grandmother’s diamond wedding ring. The man said that he had prayed to his grandmother shortly before finding the family heirloom (July 29).

A London woman woke to find a three-foot python had curled up next to her whilst she slept. By the time animal services reached her home, the snake had slithered away in search of another abode (July 30).

An Ottawa company fired a van driver after videos surfaced of him deliberately driving through puddles during storms to soak unsuspecting pedestrians. Police decided not to press charges (August 1).

Two men and a woman stole a baby horn shark from the San Antonio Aquarium by wrapping it in a blanket and disguising it as a baby in a stroller. Police were able to recover the shark from the garage where it was being kept. The shark, named Miss Helen, was safely returned (August 2).\

This article was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Kevin Thomas.