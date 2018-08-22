Where to use your Dining Dollars

A handy guide to on- and off-campus eating options for the fall semester

Construction of restaurants on the ground floor of Gallagher Student Center (GSC) is projected to continue through the 2018 fall semester.

In anticipation of increased traffic because of construction and the record breaking size of the class of 2022, Hoff Dining Commons will have communal style seating arranged during construction in GSC. More tables and chairs have been brought in.

Xavier Dining Services has arranged additional dining opportunities to increase food accessibility for students with meal plans with restaurants. Additionally, Dining Dollars from the 2018-19 school year will roll over to the 2019-20 school year.

On-campus dining options will continue to accept both Dining Dollars and X Cash as usual. University Station and other off-campus dining options that normally only accept X Cash will also accept Dining Dollars during construction. The University Station Starbucks will accept both Dining Dollars and X Cash indefinitely.

On-Campus Dining Options

GSC

Victory Perk — Formerly Coffee Emporium on the first floor. Serves coffee, specialty drinks and grab-and-go salads and sandwiches.

Gallagher Bookstore — Convenience store, microwave meals.

Smith Hall

Victory Perk

Conaton Learning Commons

Conaton Fresh Xpress — Former Fave’s location on the fourth floor. Offers made-to-order sandwiches, salads and smoothies.

Fenwick Atrium

Currito

Pizza ATM

There will be a pop-up sandwich shop in the Fenwick Atrium during construction. Arrival to be determined.

Off-Campus Dining Options

University Station

Starbucks — Will accept both Dining Dollars and X Cash indefinitely.

Graeter’s — A popular Cincinnati-based ice cream shop. Offers standard options as well as seasonal flavors. Famous for its Black Raspberry Chip ice cream.

Gold Star — A competitor of Skyline Chili. Serves Cincinnati-style chili and coneys.

Hyde Park Plaza

Bruegger’s Bagels — Serves New-York style bagels and bagel-based sandwiches. Open for breakfast and lunch.

Norwood

Chipotle — Located off Montgomery Road in the same plaza as Kroger.

Delicio’s Pizza — Family-style pizzeria. Located at the intersection of Dana Avenue and Montgomery Road, across from the UDF.

By: Heather Gast | Campus News Editor