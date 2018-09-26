Police Notes & Week in Review – 9/26/2018

Photo courtesy of The New York Times | How long can this pizza last before it goes back?

Police Notes

Sept. 19, 12:48 a.m. — Xavier Police responded to the wooded area near the outdoor basketball courts to a report of people smoking marijuana. Subjects were located and referred to the code of conduct.

Sept. 19, 12:51 a.m. — Xavier Police responded to a report of an accident on Dana Avenue near University Drive. A pedestrian was struck by a car. Xavier Police, Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire responded. Cincinnati Police are handling the report.

Sept. 21, 8:37 a.m. — Xavier Police responded to the south entrance of Cintas Center for a subject banging on the doors. Subject was advised about trespassing and disorderly conduct and sent on their way.

Sept. 21, 4:22 p.m. — A subject reported the theft of their bicycle from outside the Village Apartments. An investigation is pending.

Note of the Week

“Not a lot happened this week, OK?”

Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire responded to a fire alarm in Brockman Hall. Physical Plant determined it to be a malfunctioning smoke alarm. No fire was present.

Week in Review

U.S. Army soldiers can now add “pizza” to their menu. Meal ready to eat (M.R.E.) No. 23 will consist of a 3-inch by 5-inch slice of Sicilian-style pizza, topped with mozzarella and pepperoni. It took the Army’s Combat Feeding Directorate almost 20 years to develop the pizza, which can remain stable in storage at 100 degrees Fahrenheit for six months (Sept. 20).

Arachnophobic tourists beware: Spiders have covered the Greek island Aitoliko with their webs. The webs can span an area of about 300 square meters, creating a cocoon-like appearance. A local molecular biologist assured the public that, despite the alarming appearance of their webs, these spiders are not harmful and will soon “have their party and die” (Sept. 21).

Venice might not have a spider problem, but tourists may still need to watch where they sit. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro recently proposed a series of regulations that include designating certain seating areas as well as bans on standing or laying down on benches, riding bikes and stopping on bridges (Sept. 21).

A Hong Kong airline learned the importance of proofreading when it had to send back a plane after its own name was spelled incorrectly. Cathay Pacific became “Cathay Paciic” until the error was caught. The airline confessed to the mistake on Twitter, and responses included not only jokes but also conspiracy theories — some felt the error was too perfect to be a mistake and said it cast suspicion on the company (Sept. 22).

Millennials have caused the U.S. divorce rate to drop 18 percent total, an analysis conducted by the University of Maryland concluded (Sept. 25).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn.