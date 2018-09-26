Vegan restaurants in Cincinnati

It can seem impossible to find vegan options at a reasonable price when all your friends want to go out to eat.The Tickle Pickle is the perfect solution: a hole-in-the-wall quirky burger joint with multiple vegan options. It is a counter service restaurant that brings your food to your table and is known for its vegan burgers and milkshakes.

When you walk in, you are greeted with a large chalk board menu to your right and a number of tables garnished with numerous pictures of rock bands like Motely Crue, KISS and Fleetwood Mac. The two vegan burgers are named “Buns and Roses,” a black bean burger, and “When Buns Cry,” a portobello mushroom burger. It also offers all of its milkshake flavors with vegan ice cream. I am not a fan of the black bean burger, but I do really enjoy the portobello mushroom burger. The milkshakes are too sweet for me and taste a lot more watery than actual milkshakes.

This is one of the few places I have found that accommodates both a vegan and gluten-free diet, as its gluten-free buns are vegan, which is a very rare find. I would definitely recommend checking out the Tickle Pickle for some burger options.

By: Maddy Goodman | Guest Writer