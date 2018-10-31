Newswire staff predictions

Newswire photo by Syndey Sanders | Junior point guard Quentin Goodin returns as a starter and is one of the most seasoned players on the roster. He will be a key factor for Xavier in its quest to spearhead another Big East regular season title.

Luke Feliciano, Sports Editor: Xavier has a nice blend of young talent and experienced players. It will be interesting to see the team play without a true senior player on the roster, but I believe the three graduate transfers will all play a significant role in the team’s success this year. I would like to see at least a Sweet 16 appearance.

Paul Fritschner, Staff Writer: Depth will be an enormous issue this year, if only because of injuries. If anyone gets hurt, that will be a big issue. However, if everyone is healthy, Xavier should finish top five in the Big East and earn another trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Colin Cooper, Staff Writer: Xavier takes care of business in non-conference play, possibly surprising some in Maui. Big East play will be fun to watch, as there will be a lot of unknowns throughout the whole conference. Overall, I predict Xavier to finish fifth in the Big East and make an appearance in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament

Jack Dunn, U.S. & World News Editor: I think the Musketeers finish third or fourth in the Big East but will surprise everyone by advancing to the Sweet 16 in March Madness.

Donnie Menke, Staff Writer: The team looks vastly different this year, but that’s not really a hot take. The defense finishes ranked inside the top 20 while the offense struggles early. The team goes on a tear from the middle of February on, makes the Big East semifinal again and ultimately falls in the Round of 32 during March Madness.

Tim Kramer, Staff Writer: Xavier will have a successful non-conference run and defeat Auburn in Maui. I see a victory at the Crosstown Shootout. The Musketeers will finish fourth in the Big East and leave Madison Square Garden as Big East Champions. Xavier will parlay that as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advance to the Sweet 16.

Ellen Siefke, Editor-in-Chief: The spooky Steele curtain will prove impenetrable as Xavier finishes atop the Big East while making a Sweet 16 run fueled by the power of Steele puns alone.

