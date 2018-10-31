Oct. 29 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

Photo courtesy of XUPD
- The candidate pool for a new Chief of Police will narrow down to three candidates in the next two weeks. Panels of university faculty, staff and students will meet with the candidates as part of the hiring process. The new police chief will be offered a position before Thanksgiving and will be confirmed at the end of the calendar year.
- In response to student feedback, there will be increased communication from XU Alert Me. The levels of response are categorized into three levels of importance — Immediate Action, Timely Warnings and Public Safety Announcements — and will be communicated across the system accordingly.
- The Academic Affairs Committee and the deans of each college have discussed additional methods for maintaining retention rates. Such measures may include using midterm grades as an indicator for students at risk of leaving Xavier.
This post was assembled by Campus News Editor Heather Gast.