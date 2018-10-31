Tandy adds depth to c/o 2019

Photo courtesy of Kentucky New Era | Four-star guard Dekeyvan (KyKy) Tandy is the Musketeers’ latest addition to round out the 2019 class. He is a native of Hopkinsville, Ky., and announced his decision to attend Xavier last Tuesday via Twitter and Instagram.

Dekeyvan “Kyky” Tandy, a 6-1 combo guard out of Hopkinsville, Ky., announced his commitment to Xavier on Oct. 23, becoming the fifth member of new head coach Travis Steele’s first recruiting class.

Tandy is a strong scorer with explosive athletic ability. He averaged more than 30 points last season as a high school junior.

Though he can make plays for teammates and run the offense as a point guard, he projects to play more of an off-ball role in college.

Tandy joins Zach Freemantle, Daniel Ramsey, Dieonte Miles and Dahmir Bishop in a class that currently ranks 10th in the country and second in the Big East behind only Villanova.

It is unlikely the ranking will remain that high, as many top recruits still have yet to decide, but it would be a surprise if the class falls out of the top 20.

Ramsey was the first of the group to commit, pulling the trigger on Aug. 6 — only a few days after his official visit.

He’s a 6-8 power forward who is considered a consensus four-star prospect, according to 247sports.com.

Ramsey has the ability to get playing time during his freshman year as there won’t be a lot of depth at the big man spots.

Freemantle, a 6-9 center from Oradell, N.J., committed just 15 days after Ramsey. He is also considered a consensus four-star prospect, according to 247sports.com.

Freemantle could be an impact player as soon as his freshman year for the same reason as Ramsey.

Miles committed a few days after Freemantle on Aug. 25. Miles, a 6-11 center, is a three-star prospect from Walton-Verona, Ky.

He’s considered a raw prospect, as he spent most of last season sidelined with injuries.

However, Miles appears to be very mobile for his size and has good athleticism.

The last player to commit before Tandy in the 2019 class was 6-5 combo guard Dahmir Bishop from Philadelphia.

He committed on Sep. 14 and looks like a potential day-one contributor.

Bishop is a scorer who can not only shoot but also create on drives.

Bishop could potentially play either the shooting guard or the small forward positions.

The first day these players are able to sign their National Letter of Intent is Nov. 14, and the beginning of the early signing period for college basketball lasts a full week.

The 2019 class may not be polished off either, as the staff could look to add another wing player later in the year.

By: Donnie Menke | Staff Writer