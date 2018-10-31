Xavier gets uniform update

Newswire photo by Desmond Fischer | Xavier made slight alterations to its uniforms for the 2018-19 year.

For the second consecutive season, the Xavier men’s basketball team has made changes to its uniforms.

While these changes aren’t anywhere near the overhaul on uniforms that was seen prior to last season, they are still enough to notice on the court.

Back in late August, veteran players Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin took to Instagram Live to unbox the team’s new threads for the 2018-19 season.

Only debuting the navy uniforms during the unboxing, both the players and Xavier fans were able to get their first look at the team’s updated jerseys.

The most notable change to the uniforms is the new, metallic “X” on the side of the shorts. Although the “X” has always been present on the shorts, the new metallic finish looks much cleaner than past installments.

Another noticeable feature is the trim. The trim on the uniforms will now match the color of the whole set. For example, the navy blue set will have navy trim as opposed to white last year.

The final change to the uniforms is the font size for “XAVIER” and the numbers on the chest.

This larger font size will undoubtedly please the older folks in attendance at games, as they’ll be able to read the players’ backs more easily.

The final big uniform announcement from the offseason has been in the works for some time now, but it looks like it may finally be happening.

The highly-anticipated release of the blue “Running Man” jerseys have been teased by the program, and we can expect to see them at some point this season. The team didn’t sport the throwback jerseys last year because Nike was unable to supply Xavier with the uniform set.

Regardless, the program’s work in continuing to evolve the team’s look shows that they are committed to the future.

This modern look, while showing respect to the past, allows the Musketeers to have some of the best uniforms in all of college basketball.

By: Colin Cooper | Staff Writer