Week in Review – 10/31

Week in Review

A man known as the “Human Spider” has been banned from climbing any building in the United Kingdom after scaling of one of London’s tallest towers without safety gear. Alain Robert climbed the 662-foot Heron Tower in about 45 minutes. Upon reaching the top, he immediately handed over his passport and the number of his lawyer to the police officers waiting for him (Oct. 26).

A man bearing a striking resemblance to Friends star David Schwimmer was recently caught and accused of stealing cans from a restaurant in Blackpool, England. Schwimmer, who plays Ross Geller in the classic sitcom, provided an albi on Twitter. The tweet included a video in which he mimicked the thief, stealing cans from a store in New York, and asserting that he couldn’t have committed the crime, as he was in a different country at the time (Oct. 26).

Researchers in The Gambia have been able to train dogs to sniff out malaria through smelling people’s socks. The dogs were trained to detect the smell of the malaria parasite, transmitted through mosquito bites (Oct. 29).

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is now closer to the sun than any other spacecraft. The probe will pass through the sun’s outer atmosphere and will make 24 approaches throughout the next seven years, ultimately coming within 3.8 million miles of the sun’s surface. The probe beat a record set in 1976 when the Helios-2 craft came within 26.6 million miles of the surface (Oct. 30).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn.