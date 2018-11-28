Police Notes & Week in Review – 11/28/2018

Photo courtesy of The Guardian | What vicious, evil act did this cute, fluffy otter commit?

Police Notes

Nov. 12, 11:05 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in Fenwick Place. A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was confiscated. Residence Life will follow up.

Nov. 13, 10:15 a.m. — A Physical Plant employee reported damage to the handrails in Fenwick Place.

Nov. 13, 11:09 a.m. — An abandoned vehicle was towed from the Innovation Center parking lot at Dana Avenue and Woodburn Avenue.

Nov. 16, 3:39 p.m. — A commuter student reported problems with a roommate. The student was referred to the Dean of Students.

Nov. 16, 11:33 p.m. — Norwood Police informed Xavier Police that a commuter student was assaulted at a party in the 1900 block of Hudson Ave. Further assistance was declined.

Nov. 17, 12:37 a.m. — An underage intoxicated student was transported from Brockman Hall to Good Samaritan Hospital. Residence Life will follow up.

Nov. 21, 12:40 a.m. — A non-student acting suspicious in a vehicle parked in the C-1 parking lot was arrested for possession of marijuana and obstructing official business.

Nov. 26, 4:33 a.m. — A student parked the Smith lot with multiple parking citations going back to the beginning of the semester was referred to the code of conduct process.

Note of the Week

“No food fights, just food fires”

Nov. 17, 10:59 p.m. — Xavier Police, Cincinnati Fire and Residence Life responded to Husman Hall for a fire alarm. Food burning in a microwave on the fourth floor activated the alarm.

Week in Review

Mayor of Northampton, Mass., David Narkewicz was the first in line at one of two recreational marijuana stores opened on the East Coast. Massachusetts became the first state on the East Coast to allow sales of the drug. Narkewicz said that he is “Probably going to preserve it and display it…because it is historically significant” (Nov. 20).

A German teenager had his driver’s license revoked after passing the exam only 49 minutes earlier. The 18-year-old was clocked by a cop with a speed gun going almost twice the speed limit, speeding at 95km/h (60mph) in a 50km/h (30mph) zone. “Some things last forever — others not for an hour” the German Police said in their report on the speeding incident (Nov. 21).

A Greek cleaning woman was sentenced to 10 years in jail for lying about her elementary school record. The 53-year-old woman had embellished her elementary school certification. She had only finished five years of schooling instead of six, which was a requirement for her to be hired as a cleaner (Nov. 23).

Officials on the Edinburgh City Council are reviewing a potential ban to silent discos — because of the noise. Concerns are over pavement obstruction and noise nuisance (Nov. 25).

Researchers in Australia and the United Kingdom have been swallowing Legos in an attempt to reassure concerned parents. The researchers developed their own metrics for the study using the Stool Hardness and Transit (S.H.A.T) score as well as the Found and Retrieved Time (F.A.R.T) score (Nov. 27).

Four koi fish are to be removed from a Vancouver Chinatown garden after an otter ate 10 of them. So far, only one of the fish has been safely evacuated. The other three and the otter have evaded capture. It is unclear if a 50-year-old koi named Madonna is among the survivors (Nov. 27).

This post was assembled was U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn.