Police Notes & Week in Review – 2/13/19

Police Notes

Feb. 5, 12:47 a.m. — A non-student was re-cited on two outstanding traffic warrants in the Flynn Hall lobby.

Feb. 6, 7:20 a.m. — An employee working in the food court of Gallagher Student Center reported damage to the metal window grate at the All For Subs Deli. Xavier Police is investigating.

Feb. 6, 2:17 p.m. — A student reported damage to their vehicle in the Commons Apartments parking lot overnight. There are no suspects. Xavier Police is investigating.

Feb. 6, 9:49 p.m. — Xavier Police and Norwood Police investigated a report of an unknown disturbance and use of the assistance phones in the Norwood Plaza lot near the Family Dollar. Two juveniles reported a dispute involving other juveniles who fled the area before officers arrived. They were cautioned and sent on their way.

Feb. 10, 3:45 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted a stranded motorist on Victory Parkway. The driver was found to be driving with a suspended license and possessed a small amount of marijuana. The driver was cited to Hamilton County Court.

Feb. 10, 7:16 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Norwood Police with a theft in progress at the Family Dollar in the Norwood Plaza. Xavier Police found two juvenile suspects on Dana Avenue who fled the area, leaving the stolen property behind. Norwood Police was notified.

Feb. 10, 10:25 p.m. — Xavier Police and Norwood Fire checked on an intoxicated student who activated an assistance phone in the C3 parking lot. The student was checked by medics and transported back to their room in the Commons Apartments. Residence Life was notified.

Note of the Week

“Delivered right to your door, one way or another”

Feb. 10, 2:06 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of a vehicle driving on the residential mall and through the grass on the Xavier Yard. The driver, who works for DoorDash food delivery service, was cited for reckless operation and driving with a suspended license.

Week in Review

New Zealand marine biologists are on the hunt for the owner of a USB stick that was found in frozen seal feces. The scientists said they will happily return the stick to its rightful owner in exchange for some more poop samples (Feb. 6).

Scooters, the preferred transportation method of many children, have another use: self-defense. A woman in Texas was able to fend off machete-wielding attackers by hitting one of the men with her child’s scooter and then using it to smash the window of their getaway car (Feb. 8).

Students in Kazakstan harnessed the powers of technology and fruit to create a banana piano. A player presses on one of the bananas, which are hooked up to a computer that generates unique sounds for each indvidiual “key” (Feb. 8).

An Oregon wildlife center is offering a very special Valentine’s Day program. For the low price of a $20 donation to the center, patrons can name a salmon after an ex and feed it to a pair of brown bears. Participants will also receive photos of the bears eating the fish (Feb. 11).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn.