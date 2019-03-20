March 18 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

- The President’s Cabinet approved the tobacco and nicotine ban. The policy will take effect this July.
- The new Police Chief, Robert Warfel, officially started his position this Monday.
- Undergraduate participation in this year’s Pulse Survey, 25 percent, increased significantly from last year’s 11 percent participation. Due to the high level of participation, this year’s results can be generalized to the entire campus community.
- D’Artagnan’s Den in the Gallagher Atrium is currently being updated with new gaming consoles.
This post was assembled by Campus News Editor Heather Gast.