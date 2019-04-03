There is a lot of optimism and positivity surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals since the hiring of head coach Zac Taylor, former quarterbacks coach for Sean McVay and NFC Champions Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Andy Dalton said this of the upcoming season: “I personally do not care about Tom Brady, Bill Belichick or the Patriots’ dynasty. We are going to wipe the floor with them in the AFC title game, and then Zac is gonna get revenge on Sean McVay when we hold the Rams to three points in the Super Bowl for the second straight year.”

Those are high expectations for a team coming off a 6-10 season that was paired with a last place finish in the division.

The Cleveland Browns, a division rival, were recently declared the division favorites by many with the addition of Odell Beckham, Jr., and Olivier Vernon. The Baltimore Ravens, also a rival, will be contenders as they are coming off a division title. Nevertheless, the Bengals seem optimistic about winning the division and making a deep playoff run this season.

Bengals owner and general manager Mike Brown holds the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

They have been rumored to be selecting Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who missed the 2019 College Football Playoff as he was suspended after testing positive for Ostarine, a banned substance that is not approved by the FDA or legally for sale in the United States.

The Bengals also have a keen interest in other prospects who have previously used performance-enhancing drugs or have had run-ins with the law.

I later asked Dalton his thoughts on 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes. He replied, “Patrick Who? Is that the guy who sounds like Kermit the Frog?!” Dalton also changed his hair color from red to blonde and would like to be referred to as “The Golden Rifle” moving forward instead of “The Red Rifle.”

After a season-ending injury, tight end Tyler Eifert penned a one-year extension with the Bengals in March.

“I am the best tight end in the league, Gronk just retired and Travis Kelce’s QB is a frog, lololol,” he said.

Joe Mixon and A.J. Green will return to the Bengals’ offense. Green seems to have the most realistic expectations for his quarterback, saying, “Dalton could not hit water if he fell out of a boat. That’s why he lost the starting job last year to Jeff Driskel.” Green added, “Please trade me, Mike Brown!”

The Bengals will be without star linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was named one of the cleanest players in the NFL last season, despite numerous fines and suspensions for illegal hits throughout the course of his career.

Burfict was traded to the Oakland Raiders after Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock offered the Bengals a first-round draft pick in 2034 as well as a bag of Lay’s. “It was an offer we simply could not refuse,” Brown said.

The Bengals have also been linked to signing their former cornerback, Adam “Pacman” Jones. The troubled cornerback spent 2010-17 as a member of the Bengals’ defense before spending part of last season with the Denver Broncos.

He was cut by the Broncos in November and then was arrested for at least the fifth time in his career in February.

If you did not know by now, April Fool’s. The Bengals are looking at another 6-10 season.

The only good news for Bengals fans is that Hue Jackson and Marvin Lewis are no longer a part of the organization.

By: Pft Commenter | Huge Joe Flacco Fan