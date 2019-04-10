Wood leads Xavier in Nashville outing

Men’s golf participated in the Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate at Richland Country Club in Nashville, Tenn., hosted by Lipscomb University on Monday and Tuesday.

It was the penultimate outing of regular-season play.

The Musketeers were paced by sophomore Garrett Wood, whose +3 for the tournament finished tied for 17th among all golfers from the 15 schools that participated.

He entered the tournament fresh off his best score of the season, when he shot 215 (-1) at the FAU Spring Classic.

As a team, Xavier finished 11th in the tournament, with the team combining to shoot +34.

After shooting a 296 (+12) on Monday through 36 holes, Xavier sat in eighth place on the leaderboard.

However, the team shot a 306 (+22) on Tuesday for the final 18 holes of the event and fell down three spots to 11th place.

Xavier struggled on par 4 holes, averaging a 4.43 while shooting +39 on those holes.

Individually, the next best Musketeer in the tournament besides Wood was freshman Nick Frey, whose +7 was good enough to leave him tied for 26th in the individual leaderboards.

Junior Hunter Roberts shot +10 for the Musketeers, while both freshman Michael Prebles and sophomore Martin Jaramillo shot +14.

Sophomore Imaad Quereshi, who was competing in his first tournament since the Pinehurst Intercollegiate that took place in the beginning of March, finished at +20 for Xavier.

USC Upstate won the tournament with an impressive 281 (-3) on Tuesday to jump up from fourth place to the top spot.

It finished at +5 for the tournament as a team. Trailing USC Upstate were Southern Mississippi at +8 and Samford at +14.

Southern Mississippi’s Brian Richards shot -5 to finish at the top of the individual leaderboard, barely edging out USC Upstate’s Jordan Warnock, who finished at -3 to claim second place.

Xavier men’s golf will look to close out the regular season on a high note at Ohio State University from April 19-20 when the Buckeyes host the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate.

Following that tournament, Xavier will close the season and compete in the Big East Championships, which are being held April 26-28 at Calawassie Island Golf Club in Okatie, S.C.

By: Joe Clark | Staff Writer