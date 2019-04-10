Grammes’ 16 punch outs lift Xavier over Georgetown

The baseball team opened conference play with a sweep of the Georgetown Hoyas at Hayden Field, highlighted by a masterful performance on the mound by junior Conor Grammes.

In the second game of the Saturday doubleheader, Grammes got the start and went a season-high seven innings while striking out 16 batters — tied for the second most in a Division I game this season.

He also held Georgetown scoreless during those seven innings, allowing only four hits and one walk. However, Xavier was also unable to break through and score, as Georgetown starter Jack Cushing had an impressive outing of his own, pitching 7.2 scoreless innings while striking out seven.

Neither side was able to score until the ninth, when sophomore outfielder Allbry Major drove in Grammes for the walk-off, 1-0 win to complete the sweep over Georgetown.

Graduate pitcher Damien Richard got the start in the series’ opening game, going four innings while giving four runs and striking out four batters.

Xavier maintained its pace through those four innings, and the game was tied 4-4 at the end of the fourth.

Xavier didn’t allow another run in the game, and senior first baseman Matt Warkentin put the Musketeers ahead for good in the fifth inning with an RBI single. Major created even more of a cushion with an RBI double in the sixth inning that drove in two runs and made the score 7-4.

Neither team scored after, and Xavier won 7-4. Warkentin and Major both finished with two RBIs, while freshman infielder Luke Franzoni drove in the other three.

Senior lefty Sam Czabala got the win in relief of Richard, pitching four shutout innings. Sophomore Trevor Olson got the save, shutting Georgetown out to seal the win.

Game two was the first of a doubleheader on Saturday. Sophomore Griffin Lanoue got the start and the win, ceding just two runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

After sophomore infielder Ryan Altenberger drove in two runs in the bottom of the fourth to give Xavier a 3-1 lead, the Musketeers led the rest of the game.

Their lead got as large as 9-2 in the eighth inning, and Xavier won the game 9-4 after Georgetown plated two runs in the ninth.

Xavier will take on St. John’s on the road in Queens this weekend.

By: Donnie Menke | Staff Writer