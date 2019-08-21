Series: Looking at Music Memories

All music lovers can recall the first artists they loved when they branched out from whatever music their parents loved to embrace something that was solely theirs. My music taste has evolved and morphed an insane amount in my lifetime. My first concert was the Dixie Chicks, I spent six years of my youth attending Warped Tour and I’ve been obsessed with singer-songwriters, like Passenger and Vance Joy in the past few years. This series is dedicated to those first loves and the ever-changing music scene across all genres. Let me show you what started my love for music.



The first album I recall grasping onto was The All-American Rejects’ 2008 album When the World Comes Down. I have vivid memories of putting it in an old CD player, wearing a cheap headset and laying on the floor of my aunt’s bedroom at my nana’s house. “Gives You Hell” was a successful hit for the band, and I soon bought the album. I don’t remember now if I ever played it out loud for my parents — I was 10 and there were a lot of curse words — but man, did I play it on that CD player until it became so scratched that no amount of cleaning would fix it.



Looking back on this album more than a decade later, I’m fairly proud of my younger self. There’s a lot of music in my past that I’m not the most proud of listening to or I feel that I’ve now outgrown, but this is one that still holds up. I remember especially loving “Mona Lisa (When The World Comes Down),” and listening to it now, I understand why. It’s a simple, sweet and heartwarming song that, while not well known or outstandingly unique, is still good and leaves me with some nostalgia. This album is enjoyable, and each song has a unique sound which is becoming harder to come by.



I did see The All-American Rejects open for blink-182 in 2016, four years after their last album failed to leave a lasting effect. Overall, their songs and albums tend to be hit or miss, and “When the World Comes Down” was their last hit.



Before writing this, I hadn’t listened to this album in years. I’m proud to say that I didn’t forget a single lyric. If you have the time, dig up some of those old albums and give them a listen. You might be surprised. After all, listening to your favorite music of the past holds the key to so many wonderful memories.

By Hannah Schulz | Head Copy Editor