Check out these spooky movies!

By Aleya Justison | Staff Writer

Photo courtesy of Deadcentral.com

It’s spooky season y’all! Trick-or-treating, Jack-O-Lanterns, and haunted houses galore! However, there’s no better activity for those chill fall evenings than to sit down with a bucket a popcorn and watch a movie bound to send shivers down your spine. From thrillers to cult classic sequels, this month is bringing a plethora of new, scary content:

Zombieland: Double Tap (Oct. 18)

The first sequel of the month pushes the boundaries of what horror can really become. Following 2009‘s Zombieland, this movie sheds light on what happens after the zombie apocalypse. With a promise for newly evolved zombies and more gruesome scenes, the sequel still maintains its original comedy gold with returning stars like Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone. Its family life, drama, and joys all wrapped up into a doomsday box. So, if you’re looking for a Halloween fix but fear the typical suspense of horror, this movie is perfect to get you in the spooky spirit!

Doctor Sleep (Nov. 8)

This November, Stephen King’s sequel to the notorious classic The Shining, Doctor Sleep will be premiering in theaters. The sequel looks at the life of Dan Torrance, previously seen as a boy riding a tricycle through the halls, and his discovery of others with similar powers that he possesses. Faced with a cult that hunts after those with “the shining” to maintain their longevity, Torrance must return to the start of it all: The Overlook Hotel. Can this movie promise the same level of cinematic prestige as its predecessor, or will it be a flop like so many other sequels? If you’re as curious as I am, you won’t miss this movie.

The Lighthouse (Oct. 18)

Perhaps, like me, you’re exhausted by mainstream horror. The stories seem the same, the scares are predictable, and I feel like I’ve seen the same storyline played out in a million different ways. If you agree, then you’re in luck! On October 18, come see the chilling release of The Lighthouse, starring a cast of two: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. Completely black-and-white, the cinematography of this discomforting film drowns viewers into a world of insanity shared by two lighthouse keepers in the 1980s. This unique and minimalist spin will challenge flashy horror, possibly, for the better. Trying to find where to go this October? Just look for The Lighthouse.

Countdown (Oct. 25)

Technological horror takes on a new face in the upcoming film Countdown. You download an app, and it tells you how long you have left to live. In this Final Destination-esque film, characters must beat the clock by one second in order to defeat death. In recent years, media such as Black Mirror have explored the realm of possibilities in the not-too-distant future of technology to create sinister turns, opening a completely new realm of horror. Starring Anne Winters from Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, the story follows a young nurse who is told she has only three days to live. Find out if she beats the clock on October 25.

The Addams Family (Oct. 11)

This movie isn’t quite horror, but it’s perfectly fit for those who may be a little faint of heart. Explore the family life of the beloved Addams family as they move into the suburban life. With voices like Finn Wolfhard and Chloe Grace Moretz, big names make this comedy about adjustment of a strange family into a very normal world.