Musketeers improve to 2-1 in Big East action

Xavier receives contributions from multiple goal scorers in two-game stretch

By Noelle Ullery | Staff Writer

Newswire photo by Desmond Fischer

Xavier women’s soccer gained two victories last week against Creighton and Seton Hall, improving to 2-1 in Big East Conference play. The Musketeers received contributions from multiple goal scorers in the two-game stretch.

Last Thursday, the Musketeers beat the Bluejays with goals from three different players. Junior forward Sydney Schembri scored off a rebound shot from junior forward Brooke Sroka within the first 15 minutes of the game.

About halfway through the first half, sophomore midfielder Rachel Butler scored to give Xavier a 2-0 lead.

Butler scored off forward Jenna Prathapa’s initial shot, which was deflected by Creighton’s goalkeeper.

While this two-goal lead gave Xavier some room to breathe, it did not last long. The Bluejays fought and gained one goal right before halftime, which made the score 2-1 heading into the break.

Xavier held a one-goal advantage over Creighton and continued to do so until the 68th minute of the game. Sroka moved the ball to the left side of the box and crossed it all the way to the far post for a score.

After tallying an assist earlier in the game, she was able to score a goal herself to give the Musketeers a 3-1 lead, sealing the win.

The Musketeers continued their offensive production and recorded a shutout against Seton Hall at the XU Soccer Complex.

Their 5-0 win gave senior goalkeeper Toni Bizzarro her fifth shutout of the season.

In the first three minutes of the game, Xavier led by one goal. Sroka remained a scoring threat from the previous game and netted a goal from the right side of the box.

While a 35-minute weather delay occurred soon after, it did not stop Xavier’s offensive momentum.

Sophomore midfielder Molly McLaughlin headed a goal off a corner kick from teammate junior midfielder Carrie Lewis.

Redshirt senior forward Samantha Dewey scored a goal to the left side of the net, having dribbled around Seton Hall defenders. These three goals put Xavier on top at halftime.

The Musketeers scored their goals in various ways, demonstrating their scoring versatility. Even though the Musketeers led by three goals, they did not settle for just that, scoring within two minutes of the second half.

Sophomore defender Hayley Jakovich headed a ball into the net from a corner kick — the first of her Xavier career. Less than five minutes after Jakovich’s goal, Dewey scored her second goal.

This 5-0 lead was the biggest margin in a victory against a Big East rival, since Xavier joined the conference. The win against Creighton gave the Musketeers a 9-2-2 for the season.