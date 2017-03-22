‘Curious’ promotes perspectives

By: Henry Eden ~Campus News Editor~

The Cincinnati Actors Studio & Academy (CASA) presented “A Night of Curious Incidents,” an event which included scenes from Simon Stephens’ acclaimed stage adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time from March 2-5, as a fundraiser and awareness event for persons on the autism spectrum. The play has been celebrated for its portrayal of a young and severely autistic boy, Christopher Boone, as the protagonist who uses his incredible intellect to solve the crime of the death of his neighbor’s dog.

The production was directed by Gina Cerimele-Mechley and featured a cast made up mostly of CASA students and rounded out by some professional artists playing the adult characters. Among the cast members was Xavier sophomore Theatre major Aiden Dalton, who played the role of Mr. Shears, the man for whom the protagonist’s mother leaves his father.

“It was an awesome project to be a part of,” Dalton said. “Our show was really physical, and the entire ensemble was really playing Christopher. Playing his brain.”

The show was indeed striking. With a set made simply of glow tape, hanging string and a hula hoop hung from the ceiling, the show, which extended well past two hours, grabbed the audience for its duration.

Two of the show’s lead actors were its strongest point. Ryan Smith played the difficult role of Christopher in extremely impressive fashion. His movements were precise, his dialogue thought out and his mind a scramble of facts, words and associations. Smith performed this excellently. Kyle Goold, who played Christopher’s teacher and true friend in life, Siobhan, was also stunning. His performance was subtle and emotional, and the connection with Christopher seemed truly genuine.

The show that the director and performers created was perfect for this event. This was a tribute to a group of people who are often overlooked in the artistic and other professional communities. It was cool to see such a solid and specific concept for a show like this come to the city.

For further inquiry, contact Gina Cerimele-Mechley at swordlady@zoomtown.com.