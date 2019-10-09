Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 Student Government Association Recap

There is still time to run for a Student Government Association (SGA) Senate position. Students who would like to run must attend the info session today at 9 p.m. in the Office of Student Involvement (GSC 210). If you have already attended an information session, the deadline to submit paperwork is this Friday, Oct. 11, at 12 p.m.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion is putting on Voices of Solidarity UndocuWeek. There will be many different events happening on campus from Oct. 13-18 to provide students with more information about what life is like for undocumented persons. For more information visit xavier.edu/diversity-inclusion.
Categories: Campus News
Leave a Reply