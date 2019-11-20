Kodak Black sentenced to jail time

By Will Pembroke | Staff Writer

Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months of jail time after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges. He has previously faced charges ranging from possession of weapons by a convicted felon to sexual assault.

Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months of jail time after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges on Nov. 13. The charges stemmed from him falsifying legal documents in an attempt to buy a firearm.

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, has a checkered legal past. Growing up, he was placed in several different youth detention centers.

In October 2015, Kodak was arrested in Pompeo Beach, Florida, charged with robbery, battery, false imprisonment of a child and possession of marijuana. He was later released.

Six months later, Kodak was arrested in Hallandale Beach, Florida, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and fleeing from police officers.

He was again arrested in May 2016 in Broward County, Florida, for armed robbery and false imprisonment. Kodak was then held in custody.

While he was under house arrest, two more outstanding criminal warrants were found. The first of these came from Florence, South Carolina, a felony charge accusing the rapper of criminal sexual misconduct. The second came from St. Lucie County, Florida, alleging two accounts of misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Kodak served four months of jail time for the warrant in Florida. He was then transported to South Carolina to face the charges for sexual assault. His accuser testified that he bit and raped her, saying that he “couldn’t help himself,” after a concert.

There has been a fallout from these events. Kodak has continued to display a pattern of law-breaking and recklessness, coinciding with many court dates. Federal prosecutors are attempting to remove his bail and bond grants, arguing that his past actions do not warrant leniency.

The judge in Kodak’s case said, “I think young people do stupid things. I do not punish them for it. You’ve been doing stupid things since you were 15.”

On top of the previously discussed charges, Kodak is also facing another 60 years for 2 more felony gun charges.