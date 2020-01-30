Taking on the 2020 Best Film nominees

By Ben Thomson | Staff Writer

In a few weeks, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will hold the largest gathering of white sexual predators Hollywood has to offer. In other words, the Oscars are almost here!

Nine of this year’s best films will compete for the always coveted “Best Picture,” an award given to films of superb quality that innovate and redefine cinema as both an audience and a filmmaker. Oh, and Green Book. Thankfully, unlike last year, there isn’t as much room for error with this year’s picks. In fact, I could safely say any of these would be great candidates for Best Picture of 2019!

Ford v. Ferrari

While I didn’t get much out of it, Ford v. Ferrari can rest easy knowing it will win Best Film of my Dad’s Year.

6/10

Joker

OK, maybe there is one bad choice. While I wouldn’t call Joker a bad movie, it’s definitely not best picture worthy. Take away the always phenomenal Joaquin Phoenix from the lead role and what do you have? An edgy comic book rip-off of Taxi Driver with nothing new or interesting to say. If you really want to see a virgin clown get angry at the world, just get stuck in traffic with me. Otherwise, this isn’t a must see.

7/10

JoJo Rabbit

As I said in my review, JoJo Rabbit is definitely a wholesome, silly, clever takedown of the Third Reich, but it’s far from best picture worthy. As talented as Watiti is, he’s not quite at the level of Best Picture auteur he’ll reach in good time.

7/10

1917

Despite the weak story, 1917 is held up by great performances and fantastic cinematography by Roger Deakins. Whether or not it wins best picture, director Sam Mendes will definitely go home with a golden statue tonight.

8/10

The Irishman

Imagine Goodfellas, but replace cocaine with heart medication. The Irishman is the most reflective film Scorcese has put out recently, focusing mainly on regret, old age and how quickly the people around us will can and will disappear from our lives.

9/10

Little Women

This one made my little sister cry. With Little Women, Gretta Gerwig continues to prove herself as the most exciting filmmaker of her generation. It’s a shame her directing didn’t get recognized, as I believe this film had some of the best editing of the year.

9/10

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Putting aside the director’s complicated public image, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood was a relaxing, funny, well-acted romp through Hollywood in 1969.

9/10

Marriage Story

I saw this film three times and cried every time. Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story is one of the most honest, heartbreaking and beautiful films this year about falling out of love and being alive.

10/10

Parasite

Literally every aspect of this film screams instant classic. From the forever relevant theme of class struggle, to the seamless juggling of genre, to the colorful cinematography, all the way to the perfect performances, Parasite is my pick for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards.

10/10