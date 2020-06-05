Say their names.

Newswire Editorial Board

No justice, no peace.

As our readers grapple with the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and others, we offer this list as a meditation and memorial.

Journalism has both the capability and responsibility to showcase humanity where it is being drowned out. Newswire has utilized a database of fatal shootings by of unarmed citizens by police officers maintained by the Washington Post to create a space to recognize the loss of these people’s lives in a more accessible form. We have also included information that we could find about each person so that the lives they lead may be remembered alongside their deaths.

This list will be updated at the end of each month through the end of 2020. While not included in the database, we have chosen to include the names of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed by two citizens in February, and David Mcatee, who was shot Monday during protests in Louisville. David Henry Jr. was included because he died in an editor’s hometown.

Additionally, Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice did not die within the timeframe the database is focused on but are of particular importance as these children lost their

lives while many of Xavier’s students were coming to understand the world around them. We also include Sandra Bland, Michael Brown Jr., Philando Castille, and Eric

Garner.

This list may seem long, but it does end. To this day, anti-black racism has known

no bounds. This poison is at the heart of why each of these people were killed and

affects every single Black life across this nation, including on Xavier’s own campus.

Recently we have seen racism coalesce with brutish censorship as over 100 journalists have been arrested and even attacked by police officers at protests for reporting on these injustices. Knowledge provided by journalists such as these is essential for justice. These actions make a further, perverted mockery of the land of the free.

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) is offering a biweekly CDI Living Room Zoom meeting beginning Thursday at 3 p.m. as a space for students of any

background to process the current civil unrest. Additionally, the Center for Faith and Justice has Catholic, Protestant, Jewish and Muslim chaplains, including chaplains of color, available to provide pastoral care to students and can be contacted through the

CFJ Staff Directory.

We hope that you are driven to act. Please listen to your fellow Black students and follow activists on social media, including the CDI, if you are looking for ways to advance efforts toward racial justice. When we return to campus, lets show the incoming first years what all for one

truly means.

If any member of the Xavier community would like a name added to this list, please reach out to newswire@xavier.edu.

2001

Timothy Thomas was killed in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 7, 2001. He was 19 years

old.

2010

Danroy Henry Jr. was killed in Thornwood, New York on October 17, 2010. He was 20 years old, attended Pace University, and was nicknamed “D.J.”

2012

Trayvon Martin was killed in Sanford, Fla. on Feb. 26, 2012 He was a junior in high school.

2014

Eric Garner was killed in New York City on July 17, 2014. He had been with his wife for twenty years.

2015

Artago Damon Howard was killed in Strong, AR on January 8, 2015. He was 36 years old.

Jeremy Lett was killed in Tallahassee, FL on February 4, 2015. He was 28 years old. Jeremy had recently become a pastor. He was a well-known gospel musician and skilled with the steel guitar.

Lavall Hall was killed in Miami Gar- dens, FL on February 15, 2015. He was 25 years old. Lavall left be- hind a wife and 8-year-old daughter.

Thomas Allen was killed in St Louis, MO on February 2, 2015. He was 34 years old

and a father. Thomas was known for his love of cooking and spend- ing time with his family.

Charly Leundeu Keunang was killed in Los Angeles, CA on March 1, 2015. He was

43 years old. Charly was called by his nick- name “Africa.”

Naeschylus Vinzant was killed in Aurora, CO on March 5, 2015. He was 37 years old.

His former wife remembers, “He was a great provider who loved his family and kids.”

Tony Robinson was killed in Madison, WI on March 6, 2015. He was 19 years old and

had recently graduated early from high school. He had planned to at- tend business school.

Anthony Hill was killed in Atlanta, GA on March 9, 2015. He was 27 years old and a veteran.

Bobby Gross was killed in Washington, DC on March 12, 2015. He was 35 years old and

a father of three.

Brandon Jones was killed in Cleveland, OH on March 19, 2015. He was 18 years old and his family said he was love- able, soft hearted and could make you laugh.

Eric Harris was killed in Tulsa, OK on April 2, 2015. He was 44 years old. Friends say Eric cared more for others then material things and would happily give his last $5 to

someone in need.

Walter Scott was killed in North Charleston, SC on April 4, 2015. He was 50 years

old and his brother recalled that the the last time he saw him he was doing the two things he enjoyed most: telling jokes and dancing.

Frank Shephard was killed in Houston, TX on April 15, 2015. He was 41 years old and a barber.

William Chapman was killed in Ports- mouth, Virg, on April 22, 2015. He was 18

years old and father re- called in their last con- vestation Chapman was going to “get back to him over the cost of a skateboard.”

David Felix was killed in New York City on April 25, 2015. He was 24 years old. David was a “strawberry milkshake enthusiast,” and was known to give his friends surprise makeovers.

Brendon Glenn was killed in Venice, California on May 5, 2015. He was 29 years old

and was said to always have a smile on his face.

Kris Jackson was killed in Lake Tahoe, CA on June 15, 2015. He was 22 years old.

Spencer McCain was killed in Owen Hills, Md. on June 25, 2015. He was 41 years

old and a father of two.

Victor Emmanuel Larosa was killed in Jacksonville, Fla. on July 2, 2015. He was 23

years old and a graduate of Englewood High School. He left behind two children and his girlfriend, Jessica Thomas.

Salvado Ellswood was killed in Plantation, Fla. on July 12, 2015. He was 36 years old.

Darrius Stewart was killed in Memphis, TN on July 17, 2015. He was 19 years old.

Friends remember him as always being “playful and smiling”.

Albert Joseph Davis was killed in Orlando, FL on July 17th, 2015.

Samuel Dubose was killed in Cincinnati, OH on July 19th, 2015, father of 13, produced music for local artists and friends.

Christian Taylor was killed in Arlington, TX on August 7th, 2015.

Asshams Pharoah Manley was killed in District Heights, MD on August 14th, 2015.

Felix Kumi was killed in Mount Vernon, NY on August 28th, 2015.

India Kager was killed in Virginia Beach, VA on September 5th, 2015.

Keith Harrison McLeod was killed in Reistertown, MD on September 23rd, 2015.

Junior Prosper was killed in Miami, FL on September 28th, 2015.

Anthony Ashford was killed in Point Loma, CA on October 28th, 2015

Bennie Lee Tignor was killed in Opelika, AL on October 31st, 2015.

Jamar Clark was killed in Minneapolis, MN on November 15th, 2015.

Nathaniel Harris Pickett was killed in Barstow, CA on November 20th, 2015.

Miguel Espinal was killed in New York, NY on December 8th, 2015.

Michael Noel was killed in Breaux Bridge, LA on December 21st, 2015.

Kevin Matthews was killed in Dearborn, MI on December 23rd, 2015. He was 35 years

old.

Bettie Jones was killed in Chicago, IL on December 26th, 2015. She was 55 years old

and a mother of five.

2016

Antronie Scott was killed in San Antonio, Tex, on February 4, 2016. He was 36 years

old.

David Joseph was killed in Austin, Texas on February 8, 2016. He was 17 years old. David was the son of Hatian immigrants who moved to the U.S. in the 1990s.

His mother stated that “he liked American everything. American music, sports, food.”

Dyzhawn L. Perkins was killed in Arvonia, Vir, on February 13, 2016. He was 19 years

old and was a star high school football player.

Calin Roquemore was killed in Panola County, Tex, on February 13, 2016. He was 24

years old, and was nick- named “Big Friendly” while at school.

Christopher J. Davis was killed in East Troy, Wisc. on February 24, 2016. He was 21 years old and engaged to be married.

Peter Gaines was killed in Houston, Tex, on March 12, 2016. He was 37 years old, and his family described him as sweet-natured. Kevin Hicks was killed in Indianapolis, Ind, on April 5, 2016. He was 44 years old and was married to his wife for over 20 years.

Jessica Nelson-Williams was killed in San Francisco, Calif. on May 19, 2016. She was

29 years old. She was the mother of five and was pregnant at the time of her death.

Michael Eugene Wilson Jr. was killed in Hallandale Beach, Fla. on May 22, 2016. He

was 27 years old and a father.

Vernell Bing was killed in Jacksonville, Fla. on May 22, 2016. He was 22 years old and

died before meeting his son, who was born two days after he was killed.

Antwun Shumpert was killed in Tupelo, Mississippi on June 18, He was 37 years

old and a father of 5.

Deravis Caine Rogers was killed in Atlanta, GA, on June 22, He was 22 years

old and is survived by his parents who continue as activists today.

Dalvin Hollins was killed in Tempe, Arizona on July 27, 2016. He was 19 years old

and was described as a sweet, joyful young man.

Donnell Thompson was killed in Compton, California on July 28, 2016. He was 27 years old and was described as a “quiet and soft spoken man” by his friends. Had the nickname “Bo Peep.”

Levonia Riggins was killed in Tampa, Fla. on August 30, 2016. He was 22 years old and was nicknamed “Daddyman” for his caring nature.

Terence Crutcher was killed in Tulsa, Oklahoma on September 16, 2016. He was

40 years old and studied music at a local community college.

Alfred Olango was killed in El Cajon, Calif. on September 27, 2016. He was 38 years

old, a refugee from Uganda, and a father.

Christopher Sowell was killed in Philadelphia, Pa. on September, 28, 2016. He was

32 years old.

Andrew Depeiza was killed in East Point, Ga. on November 11, 2016. He was 57 years old and a father to a two-year-old and a four-year-old.

2017

JR Williams was killed in Phoenix, AZ on January 9, 2017. He was 38 years old.

Darrion Barnhill was killed in Reagan, Tenn. on January 10, 2017. He was 23 years

old.

Nana Adomako was killed in Fremont, Calif. on February 5, 2017. He was 45 years

old.

Cad Robertson was killed in Chicago, Ill. on February 8, 2017. He was 25 years old

and a father of two children.

Raynard Burton was killed in Detroit, Mich, on February 13, 2017. He was 19 years

old.

Alteria Woods was killed in Gifford, Fla. on February 19 2017. She was 21 years old and expecting a child.

Ricco Devante Holden was killed in Converse, La. on May 21, 2017. He was 24

years old.

Marc Brandon Davis was killed in Petal, Miss. on June 2, 2017. He was 34 years old

and the father of five children.

David Jones was killed in Philadelphia, Pa. on June 6, 2017. He was 30 years old.

Aaron Bailey was killed in Indianapolis, Ind. on June 29, 2017. He was 45 years old

and was a father and volunteer in the community.

Dejuan Guillory was killed in Mahmoud, La. on July 6, 2017. He was 27 years

old and liked to ride ATVs.

Charles David Robinson was killed in Woodville, Ga, on August 25, 2017. He was

47 years old.

Anthony Antonio Ford was killed in Miami, Fla., on August 30, 2017. He was 27

years old. Anthony had two children.

Dewboy Lister was killed in Corpus Christi, Texas, on October 19, 2017. He was 55

years old. Dewboy was a father and grandfather, and he mentored many young men

in his neighborhood.

Calvin Toney was killed in Baton Rouge, LA, on November 13, 2017. He was 24 years

old.

Lawrence Hawkins was killed in Prichard, Ala, on November 18, 2017. He was

56 years old. Lawrence was a handyman with many close friends and family, and he

was known for helping his neighbors.

Keita O’Neil was killed in San Francisco, Calif. on December 1, 2017. He was

42 years old. Keita was his mother’s only child.

Juan Pedro Pierre was killed in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., on December 6, 2017. He was 42 years old. He had five children, and he once ran for political office in Haiti.

2018

Arther McAfee Jr. was killed in Longview, Texas on January 21, 2018. He was 61 years old, and he was a veteran.

Ronnell Foster was killed in Vallejo, Calif. on February 23, 2018. He was 33 years old

and a father.

Mario Dantoni Bass was killed in Woodbridge, Va. on February 23, 2018. He was

37 years old and a father of five.

Shermichael Ezeff was killed in East Baton Rouge, La. on March 14, 2018. He

was 31 years old.

Cameron Hall was killed in Casa Grande, Ariz. on March 15, 2018. He was 27

years old.

Stephon Clark was killed in Sacremento, Calif. on March 18, 2018. He was 23

years old. He graduated Sacremento High School in 2013 where he played football.

Danny Thomas was killed in Greenspoint, Texas on March 22, 2018. He was a father of two.

Juan Markee Jones was killed in Danville, Va. on April 18, 2018. He was 25

years old and part of a family of 10.

Marcus-David L. Peters was killed in Richmond, Va. on May 14, 2018. He was 24

years old. Antwan Rose was killed in Pittsburgh, Pa. on June 6, 2018. He was 17 years old and an Honor Roll student, taking AP courses to prepare for college.

Tony Green was killed in Kingsland, Ga. on June 21, 2018. He was 33 years old

and a father of three.

Rashaun Washington was killed in Vineland, N.J. on July 16 2018. He was 37

years old and a father of two. Cynthia Fields was killed in Savannah, Ga., on July 28, 2018. She was 62 years old and a great-grandmother.

James Leatherwood was killed in Hollywood, Fla. on September 5, 2018. He was

23 years old.

Charles Roundtree was killed in San Antonio, Tex- as on October 18th 2018. He

was 18 years old and liked to play video games with his cousin.

Danny Washington was killed in Franklin Township, Pa. on December 18th, 2018. He was 27 years old and a father.

Gregory Griffin was killed in Newark, NJ on January 28, 2019. He was

46 years old and went by the name “G”.

2019

Marcus McVae was killed in Boerne, Texas on April 11, 2019. He was 34 years old.

Isaiah Lewis was killed in Edmond, Okla. on April 29, 2019. He was 17 years old and would have graduated high school one month later.

Ryan Twyman was killed in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 6, 2019. He was 24 years old .

Antwun Shumpert was killed in Tupelo, Miss. on June 18, 2019. He was 37 years old and a father of 5.

Josef Richardson was killed in Port Allen, La. on July 25, 2019. He was 38 years old and a father of four.

Atatiana Jefferson was killed in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 12, 2019. She was

28-years-old and was a graduate student at Xavier University of Lousiana.

Michael Dean was killed in Temple, Texas on December 2, 2019. He was 28 years old and a father of three.

2020

William Howard Green was killed in Temple Hills, Md. on January 27, 2020. He was 43 years old.

Donnie Sanders was killed in Kansas City, Mo. on March 12 2020. He was 47 years old.

Breonna Taylor was killed in Louisville, Ky. on March 12th, 2020. She was 26 years

old and worked as an emergency medical technician during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dreasjon Reed was killed in Indianapolis, Ind. on May 6, 2020. He was 21 years old and had served in the Air Force.

Tony McDade was killed on May, 27 2020 in Tallahassee Fla.

David Mcatee was killed in Louisville, Ky. on June 1, 2020. He owned a beloved

BBQ joint that was a popular outdoor eatery for the community and provided food to both police and protestors at protests.

Tamir Rice was killed in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 22, 2014. He was a 12-year-old in

sixth grade and liked art and playing sports.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

