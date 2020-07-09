Simplified COVID-19 Campus Update

The following is a simplified version of the July 9, 2020 announcement emailed by Provost Dr. Melissa Baumann on the adjustments to student life this fall semester.
GENERAL HEALTH
- Face masks will be required in most indoor spaces across campus.
- Active COVID-19 tests will be available to students through TriHealth. Any test-positive students will be isolated in specified residential buildings.
ACADEMIC
- It is the university’s goal to have 50% of classes in-person.
- Students should expect an email from their professor by Aug. 12 with specific details on how their class will operate.
- Classes may be offered in a hybrid fashion, in which students will rotate between in-person instruction and and learning remotely.
- Some classes will be offered as 100% remotely. These classes will still have designated meetings times over Zoom.
- New microphones and cameras are being installed in each classroom so professors can easily connect to remote students.
- There will be dedicated spaces on campus where students can Zoom in to classes.
- Science labs, art studios, nursing labs and all other specialized spaces are being adjusted to maintain a hands-on experience.
RESIDENTIAL
- Move-in for new students will start on Aug. 12, and upperclassmen will be able to move in Aug. 14 and 15.
- All triples and quad living arrangements are being removed for dorms.
- Beginning of Aug. 13, the Manresa orientation program will be adapted to accommodate social distancing measures.
DINING
- Students will not be able to enter the Caf without a meal plan and reservation.
- Self-service buffets, such as the salad bar, will be replaced with prepackaged options.
- Customizable stations such as the deli, pasta, and omelette line will be replaced with fixed menu selections.
- Tables have been spaced out to accommodate social distancing.
- Mobile ordering will be available to order to-go meals from the Caf, as well as schedule reservations for dine-in.
- The Caf will continue to offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
- A grab-and-go venue that utilizes meal plan swipes will be placed in the Conaton Learning Commons.
- The Blue Blob Diner and All for Subs in the dining area of Gallagher will be replaced with Burger 513 and FujiSan sushi and poke bowls. Both will be focused on quick service carry-out and grab-and-go items.
DAY ONE TEXTBOOK PROGRAM
- Day One Orders will be delivered to dorm rooms for first-years, sophomores and juniors who live on campus prior to their arrival. Commuter students will pick up materials by reservation.
COMMUNITY
- Students clubs and organizations will adapt programs to accommodate social distancing measures, all large gatherings to be avoided.
- Religious services will continue to be provided in-person with daily Catholic masses and virtual Sunday masses. Any large events will be held outdoors.
- Services led by other groups on campus, such as Protestant services and jummah, have yet to announce concrete plans.
DIVERSITY
- Affinity spaces and support groups to be offered in hybrid settings.
- LatinX Expo, the Hallowqueen Drag Show sponsored by LGBTQ Alliance, and cultural galas will be reimagined to accommodate social distancing.
FITNESS
- The Heath United Building will reopen Aug. 17.
- Equipment and machines will be spaced out, fewer fitness courses will be offered and increased cleaning protocols will be followed.
- Recreational contact sports will be limited.
STUDENT SUCCESS
- Meeting with success coaches, as well as advisors for student-athletes, student veterans, TRIO and international students will be available.
- Most meetings will be virtual with in-person meetings available upon request.
- Tutors and Supplemental Instruction Leaders will be available.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT
- All Career Development Office recruiting events and job fairs will be virtual.
- Meetings with career coaches or success coaches will be available virtually or in-person by appointment.
EMPLOYMENT
- The student employment program will still be available to students.
- The Federal I-9 verification must be done in person via a scheduled appointment prior to starting your campus position. All other paperwork will be done remotely.
