Pay for parties with probation

Violation of Community Commitment to be met with hefty consequences

A party this past weekend in off-campus housing gathers a crowd. The office of student affairs released the Community Commitment August 9th, which details nine action items that students are expected to abide. Violation of these expectations can lead to university probation or expulsion.

As Manresa leaders welcome first-years and campus prepares for classes to begin next Monday, parties have sprung up on Cleneay, Lexington, Regent and other nearby streets as students have returned to the area. The Office of Student Affairs recently developed a strict policy to address such gatherings.

Universities across Ohio and the nation are opting for remote learning to start the semester remotely to avoid further outbreaks of COVID-19. A key concern of

students returning to college campuses is the high potential of COVID-19 spread at

off-campus parties.

On Aug. 9, the Xavier community received an email about the Community Commitment, which details protocols students are expected to follow. Assembled by Dean of Students, Jean Griffin, the Community Commitment includes overarching themes of caring for the community but also direct expectations, such as wearing a face mask on campus and for students to report if they test positive for COVID-19.

All students are expected to pledge to before returning to campus. Regardless of

whether they complete this pledge, violations of the Community Commitment will go

through the same disciplinary processes as violations of the codes found in the Student

Handbook.

A post provided by the Office of Student Affairs and shared on Resident Life’s Instagram account on Aug. 8 outlined unacceptable and extreme risk behaviors.

Extreme-risk behaviors, such as planning, hosting or attending off-campus gatherings which do not adhere to proper COVID-19 guidelines are at risk of university probation, removal from university housing, suspension or expulsion.

Knowingly coming in contact with people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or not complying with quarantine and isolate protocols are also considered extreme-risk

behaviors.

Unacceptable behaviors, such as repeatedly refusing to wear face masks on campus,

rearranging furniture that is in compliance with social distancing or not complying

with the on-campus guest policy are at risk of probation or removal from Xavier-owned housing.

“What we’re asking students is to take personal responsibility and collective

responsibility as the student population to help ensure that we’re able to stay healthy and safe,” Dean of Student Affairs Dave Johnson said. “We really believe that our ability to be on campus requires individuals to make really deliberate and determined decisions about how we study together, how we work together and how we socialize

together.”

But Johnson doesn’t believe that most incidents will come to the level of reporting according to the 4R’s approach laid out in the Community Commitment. The 4R’s, remind, request, remedy and report, serve as a guide for the Xavier community to approach those who do not take proper COVID-19 precautions. Johnson stresses that the Xavier community should show patience concerning violations of the Community

Commitment.

“No one expects anyone to be able to figure out overnight how to start to act in

new ways. We’re all in this together.” Johnson also emphasizes that while these precautions must be taken to reduce spread of COVID-19 and to protect those in the Xavier community with underlying health conditions, these measures are not intended to deter all socializing.

“(Xavier) is a place to find community. We want students to socialize, we want student

to spend time with one another, we want this to be a place that they feel at home… It’s

just that we have to do that in some new ways.”

Students can report violations of the Community Commitment to the Student Concern Form on the xavier.edu Student Hub and the anonymous Ethics and Compliance Hotline at 855-481-6238, which is processed by Risk Management. For time-sensitive concerns, Xavier University Police Department’s non-emergency line can be contacted at 513-745-2000.

