Photo Op: Remembering Chadwick Boseman

Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away Thursday, Aug. 28, at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman kept the diagnosis private and continued to work and make films while battling cancer.
While best known for playing T’Challa in Black Panther, Boseman has also played James Brown in Get on Up and Jackie Robinson in 42.
He also appeared as T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His other film credits include Da 5 Bloods, Draft Day, Marshall and 21 Bridges.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler released a statement on Sunday.
“Because he was a caretaker, a leader and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering. He lived a beautiful life,” Coogler said
Boseman’s role as Black Panther, the first black superhero to come to the main screen, was especially important because it helped provide representation to Black people across the world.
His Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira was one of many who took to Instagram to pay tribute to Boseman, writing that Boseman was “A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation.”
Here is what some Xavier students had to say about Bozeman, his death and his legacy.
