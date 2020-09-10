Xavier looks to continue positive recruiting trend

After two early commitments, Xavier is looking to round out its 2021 class

written BY JOE LAURICH, guest writer

Photo courtesy of On The Radar Hoops

Xavier is looking to close out their 2021 recruiting class, and wing Jusuan Holt is the most likely to be the next recruit to commit. Holt was teammates with current Xavier guard Dwon Odom in high school.

Following back-to-back recruiting classes ranked in the top 30 nationally, the Xavier men’s basketball team is looking for one more player to cap yet another fantastic class. The team has already added two commits in the class, Cesare Edwards, a 6-foot-10 center from South Carolina and Elijah Tucker, a 6-foot-7 power forward fromGeorgia. The last missing piece to this puzzle is a small forward with athleticism and a reliable shot.

The three names that Xavier has recently been the most active with have been Nate Santos, Lucas Taylor and Jusaun Holt. After struggling from the three point line for the past two years, Travis Steele is looking for a wing who can shoot the three and isn’t afraid to get physical in the paint.

Nate Santos from Windsor, Connecticut is regarded as one of the top exterior shooters in the class of 2021, although one drawback to Nate is his lack of versatility on the interior and tendency not to rebound. Lucas Taylor from North Carolina is another prospect that Steele and staff have been very interested in. His ability to drive, shoot and rebound has attracted the attention of high major schools across the country. Taylor’s recruitment is looking like a long shot as blue bloods like Kansas and North Carolina have reportedly considered offering.

Jusaun Holt, the final player, already has connections with the current Xavier squad, as Holt was high school teammates with Xavier point guard Dwon Odom. The two combined to win two state championships at St. Francis High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, which is also the same school former Xavier player Kaiser Gates attended. Jusaun is a wing who can rebound, defend and shoot the three at a high major level. As it stands right now, Holt is also the most likely to commit to Xavier among the three. 247’s Brian Snow and Rivals’ Dan McDonald have recently predicted a commitment from Holt to join Xavier and likely round out their 2021 class.

