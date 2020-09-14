Photo Gallery: 9.12.20

The Newswire was originally called The Xavierian News and was founded by Xavier’s law school in 1915.
Today, The Xavier Newswire is the independent student newspaper of Xavier University.
We serve the 5,000 students of Xavier in addition to the faculty, staff, alumni, and local community. It is an 8-16 page newspaper which covers campus news and events, Xavier athletics, the Cincinnati arts scene, and events in the Cincinnati area. Circulation of the paper is 1,800, and the paper is available for free at many locations on Xavier’s campus.
The Newswire is published on Wednesdays. Staff meetings are on Thursdays. Anyone is welcome to attend. Contact us for more info.
The Newswire can be best reached via email at newswire@xavier.edu or by phone at 513-745-3561.
Protestors gathered at the Cincinnati Police Department’s District One precinct last Friday to criticize the lack of response to recent murders of Black citizens by police across the country. Activists from Mass Action for Black Liberation and Cincinnati’s Socialist Alternative spoke at the event.
Signs call for the Cincinnati Police Department to be defunded or abolished altogether.
Protestors, whether affiliated with the national Black Lives Matter organization or not, reiterate the point that all black lives matter.
A sign (left) reads, “Racism is small d*ck energy.” Flags and homemade signs reiterate the protest’s theme: “Black Lives Matter.”
Signs call for justice in response to the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McCain, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, as well as others who have been killed or injured by police in recent months.
