Photo Gallery: 9.12.20

WORDS BY: Mariette Waterhouse, Staff Writer

PHOTOS BY: Erik Maahs, Guest Photographer

Protestors gathered at the Cincinnati Police Department’s District One precinct last Friday to criticize the lack of response to recent murders of Black citizens by police across the country. Activists from Mass Action for Black Liberation and Cincinnati’s Socialist Alternative spoke at the event.

Signs call for the Cincinnati Police Department to be defunded or abolished altogether.
A sign reads “ACAB,” a common protest slogan abbreviating “All Cops Are Bastards.”
Protestors, whether affiliated with the national Black Lives Matter organization or not, reiterate the point that all black lives matter.
A generator with “Power to the People” stenciled on it supplies electricity to the protest’s speakers. Protest anthems played, include “F*ck the Police” by NWA and other rap songs.
A sign (left) reads, “Racism is small d*ck energy.” Flags and homemade signs reiterate the protest’s theme: “Black Lives Matter.”
Cincinnati Police officers stand atop the District One Headquarters building as citizens protest on a nearby patch of grass.
Signs call for justice in response to the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McCain, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, as well as others who have been killed or injured by police in recent months.
Speakers are adorned by the logo of local electronic-anarcho band, “Decide Today.”
A sign reads a version of Bible verse Revelations 12:11, in which Christians are martyred to achieve victory over the Devil.
Individuals wear t-shirts and masks reading “BLM” or “Black Lives Matter.”
Signs plead for action by police departments and individual officers.

