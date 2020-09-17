College football’s return yields expected results

Clemson, Texas win big on Saturday while Notre Dame narrowly beats Duke

written by: Curt Berry, guest writer

Photo Courtesy of Sooner Sports

Spencer Rattler was one of the stars of Saturday’s college football slate, throwing for 290 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 win over Missouri State. The freshman is looking to lead Oklahoma to a big season.

Find that comfortable spot on the couch, order some wings and enjoy football on Saturday again because college football is back.

Let’s start off with the Fighting Irish. No. 10 Notre Dame faced off against their ACC opponent, Duke. It was a slow start and a disappointing first half by quarterback Ian Book, but the defense prevailed.

In the second half, however, Notre Dame found their stride and were able to beat Duke 27-13. It was the Fighting Irish’s first conference game in its 133 year football history.

Let’s move now to our biggest upset of the week in college football. Missouri State lost to Oklahoma as the Sooners won easily, 48-0. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler came out with 290 yards and four passing touchdowns

However, the Ragin Cajuns of Louisiana beat No. 23 ranked Iowa State in a rather dominating fashion.

Louisiana-Lafayette’s defense played strong all day week one. They returned two touchdowns, a kick return and a punt return, upsetting Iowa State 31-14 on the road.

The Texas Longhorns are back from past years, and wasted no time to assert their offensive power. Sam Ehlinger threw for five touchdowns and 426 yards on 25-33 passing. Texas beats University of Texas El-Paso 59-3.

Next up, the potential Heisman winner Trevor Lawrence threw for 350 yards with three total touchdowns, including two rushing touchdowns.

The No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers beat Wake Forest 37-13. This one was over at halftime. This weekend, we’ve got a great Saturday Night matchup with the Miami Hurricanes going up against Louisville.

The Hurricanes are ranked No. 18, and Louisville is at No. 17, so expect a close battle there.

No. 13 University of Cincinnati goes up against the Austin Peay Governors, who lost by 55 to Pitt last week.Lastly, the Boston College Eagles go up against Duke.

In other college football news, the Big Ten announced this Wednesday morning that they will play football this year after previously announcing they would postpone their season until this upcoming spring.

The Big Ten teams will prepare to start play again on the weekend of Oct. 23-24. Each team will play an eight-game schedule. The Pacific 12 conference, which also postponed, has no immediate plans.

