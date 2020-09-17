Nuggets beat Clippers in seven games, Heat beat Celtics

written By: Terryon Adams
The Denver Nuggets once again dominated the second half to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-89 in Tuesday night’s Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
It’s the second straight series that Denver has erased a 3-1 series deficit, something no NBA team has ever done. Now, they’ll meet the Los Angeles Lakers with a chance to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.
On Friday night in their Game 7 against Toronto Raptors, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart solidified that they are no longer up-and-coming, and that they should be considered some of the best players in the league.
The Celtics trio combined for 66 points as the Boston Celtics eliminated the Toronto Raptors 92-87 to return to the conference finals for the third time in four years.
In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics fell to the sharpshooting Miami Heat, who erased a fourth quarter deficit to win in overtime. Bam Adebayo’s block in OT on Jayson Tatum sealed the win.
Categories: Sports
You must log in to post a comment.