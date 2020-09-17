Police Notes: Week of 9/17

Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., XUPD Officer Jesse Powers responded to Cincinnati Police Department reports of a robbery at Domino’s Pizza. Officer Powers was able to locate the suspect and bring him into custody.
Sept. 11, 11:40 p.m., XUPD arrested a non-student who did criminal damage to a police vehicle. The suspect was inside the car at a nearby gas station and made significant dents in the vehicle’s doors while trying to flee.
Sept. 15, 6:00 p.m., A student in the Commons Apartments started a small grease fire while attempting to make a steak dinner. XUPD responded and Cincinnati Fire was able to put the small fire out.
