The Lighter Side

Rat tickling, litterbugs, Christians Against Dinosaurs and coconuts

Seafood chain restaurant Red Lobster announced that it is teaming up with PepsiCo to create a “Dew Garita,” a margarita made with Mountain Dew. Critics of the plan have noted that it “sounds disgusting” and that no part of a margarita has a similar flavor profile to the soda (Sept. 16).

Photo Courtesy of @RedLobster on Twitter

PepsiCo and Red Lobster team up to work on a Mountain Dew margarita.

Anti-dinosaur creationist group Christians Against Dinosaurs were unsuccessful in their battle to remove an iconic dinosaur statue from outside a Tuscon McDonalds. “Well, the simple truth is that there is no such thing as dinosaurs and there was never anything such as dinosaurs,” one member of the group said on Facebook. “I would be willing to bet without even looking that homicide stats have risen since the dinosaur has been there… addiction rates, unemployment all types of negative energies,” another wrote. The McDonalds’ owners have stated that while they respect all belief systems, the dinosaur is absolutely there to stay (Sept. 16).

The leader of Roscosmos — Russia’s national space organization — has announced that Venus is a Russian planet, shortly after scientists discovered signs of life there. “The spacecraft gathered information about the planet — it is like hell over there,” Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said (Sept. 17).

Photo Courtesy of @LorenGrush on Twitter

Russian scientists have announced that “hell” planet Venus is Russian.

Visitors in a Thai national park face new penalties for pollution: any litter that they leave in the park will be mailed back to their home address, and they will be registered with the police (Sept. 18).

Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Coconut, Fishtail Palm, Palmyra and Rubber Product Promotion held a press conference from atop a palm tree in his backyard, addressing the country’s coconut shortage (Sept. 18).

Even though most NFL games have been broadcasted with no fans, a Fox broadcaster made the virtual audience boo Eagles QB Carson Wentz after a failed third-down throw (Sept. 19).

Trophy presenters for the Emmys donned Hazmat tuxedos in order to give award winners their trophies in person (Sept. 19).

A Spanish triathlon runner is being lauded on social media after pausing so that the third-place runner who got off-course could run ahead of him. “When I saw that he had missed the route, I just stopped. James deserved this medal,” the runner said (Sept. 20).

