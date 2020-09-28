Campus News

Photo Gallery: 9.25.20

By on ( Leave a comment )

WORDS BY: Joseph Cotton, Campus News Editor 

PHOTOS BY: Eric Maahs, Staff Photographer

The Speak Up XU protest began at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Friday. A student’s shirt reads “BLACK LIVES MATTER” with a fist.
Organizers and members of Black student groups gathered in front of the Scales of Justice statue. Their banner reads “BLACK LIVES MATTER” and has a portrait of Breonna Taylor.
The protest attracted local news coverage. Seriah Barnes, one of the organizers, speaks with Cincinnati news station, Fox News 12.
Students continue to gather around the Scales of Justice, some students pass the crowd as they head to dorms or classes.
A protestor holds up a sign that reads “Our Skin Isn’t a Weapon.” 
Barnes embraces Dr. Kyra Shahid, Director of the Center of Diversity and Inclusion, outside of Gallagher Student Center.
Faculty, staff and hundreds of students begin their march toward St. Xavier Way.
Protesters are escorted by Xavier University Police Department as they march in the roadway and pass the Commons Apartments on their way to University Station.
Protesters march back from University Station to Flynn Hall, XUPD’s headquarters. A banner held by organizers reads “I Am:” and names of several Black women. Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Atatiana Jefferson who were killed by police, as well as Latasha Harlins and Oluwatoyin Salau are listed. Harlins was a 15-year-old whose murder contributed to the 1992 Los Angeles riots. Salau was a Black Lives Matter activist whose body was found a week after she went missing in June.  
Protesters gather in Musketeer Drive outside of Flynn. Signs read “Justice for Breonna Taylor,” “BLACK LIVES MATTER” and “WHITE SILENCE IS VIOLENCE.”
Protesters outside Flynn, a sign reads “Black Students Matter!”
Organizers stand in front of Flynn as protesters listen to Black students speak about uplifting Black women and their own experiences of discrimination at Xavier.
Protesters collectively raise the “Black power fist” as organizers disband the protest.

Tune into Xavier Newswire Live at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 for detailed coverage.

Categories: Campus News

Tagged as: ,