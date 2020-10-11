Photo Gallery: 10.11.20

The Newswire was originally called The Xavierian News and was founded by Xavier’s law school in 1915.

Today, The Xavier Newswire is the independent student newspaper of Xavier University.

We serve the 5,000 students of Xavier in addition to the faculty, staff, alumni, and local community. It is an 8-16 page newspaper which covers campus news and events, Xavier athletics, the Cincinnati arts scene, and events in the Cincinnati area. Circulation of the paper is 1,800, and the paper is available for free at many locations on Xavier’s campus.

The Newswire is published on Wednesdays. Staff meetings are on Thursdays. Anyone is welcome to attend. Contact us for more info.

The Newswire can be best reached via email at newswire@xavier.edu or by phone at 513-745-3561.