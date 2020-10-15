Storylines from NFL Week 5: Prescott injured

Storylines develop around the league as many teams reach pivotal stretch

BY JOE LAURICH, staff writer

Photo courtesy of KA Sports Photos via Creative Commons

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle and a dislocated ankle. Prescott, a free agent at years end, is out for the season. Andy Dalton will take over for Prescott in Dallas

Week 5 of the NFL season was the season’s wildest week yet.

There were a number of notable storylines across the league last week, including a star quarterback going down with a season-ending injury, another postponement due to COVID-19, and a rookie wide receiver scoring four touchdowns. Here are some of the biggest storylines from NFL Week 5.

Dak Prescott’s injury

With only one year left on his contract after being Franchise tagged, Dak Prescott’s performance this season was going to be hugely important to his next contract.

While Prescott got off to a pretty solid start this year, his season came to an unfortunate end when he suffered a gruesome compound fracture and dislocated ankle during the game against the Giants.

Prescott will miss the rest of the season, and former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will replace him.

Patriots vs. Broncos postponed

With Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore sidelined for the Patriots due to COVID-19, the team facilities were on lockdown.

They reopened on Saturday, but a positive test shut them down again and postponed their game against the Broncos.

It’s the second COVID-19 related postponement this season, following the Steelers vs. Titans game that was postponed in Week 4. As a result of this postponement, the NFL had to move 11 games, including four involving the Los Angeles Chargers to different weeks.

The NFL has preached flxevility all season due to COVID-19, and teams are going to have to continue to be flexible if more postponements come later this season.

Chase Claypool scores four touchdowns vs. Eagles

During the Steelers vs. Eagles game on Sunday, rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool found the endzone four times, becoming the first Steelers player to score four touchdowns in a game since 1967.

Claypool ran one in on an end-around and also caught three scores from Ben Roethlisberger, who has the Steelers at 4-0 for the first time since 1979. The Steelers take on the surprising 4-1 Browns in a major AFC North rivalry

game on Sunday.

Chargers lose another one score game

The Chargers’ inability to win close games has been widely documented, as they lost nine one-score games last year and had already lost three this year heading into Monday Night Football against the Saints. After the Saints tied the game up late, the Chargers had a chance to win on a field goal at the end of regulation.

However, Chargers kicker Michael Badgley missed the field goal and the Saints eventually won the game in overtime, making this the Chargers fourth loss in one-score games this season.

Despite the struggles as a team, Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has looked impressive this season. Herbert threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns with starting running back Austin Ekeler injured and a questionable core of receivers, especially with Keenan Allen exiting Monday night’s game with an injury.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

