NFL hits midway point of 2020

Steelers remain undefeated while Patriots struggle to find footing

By Curt Berry, Staff Writer

After missing most of last season with an elbow injury, Ben Roethlisberger is healthy and an MVP candidate for the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have been one of the NFL’s best teams this season.

Well, we are halfway there. We have made it through nine weeks of Thursday,

Sunday, Monday and even Tuesday football. In a year with almost no fans, no preseason and a pandemic, let’s break down this crazy NFL season.

First, let’s start off with all of the injuries. Due to COVID-19, teams were not able to play in preseason games, and they have limited physical contact during practice.

This has led to many key injuries, including Jimmy Garropolo, George Kittle, Dak Prescott, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffery, Austin Ekeler, Von Miller and a lot more.

Now, let’s talk about what has surprised and impressed me and what has disappointed me so far this season.

Let’s be honest, did anybody else expect Ben Rothlisberger and a group of young wide receivers he barely spent anytime with to be 8-0 right now? No.

If you’re like me, you didn’t expect an aging Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees to be cooking right now. They are having some of the best seasons of their careers. The vets have been getting it done this year, proving they all still have something left in the tank.

Now, let’s look at the younger crowd. Patrick Maholmes is a phenom right now in Kansas City, leading his team to an 8-1 start. Lamar Jackson hasn’t had his best start, but is solid and has led his team into playoff contention.

Meanwhile, the LSU former Heisman winner Joe Burrow is torching defenses for 300+ yards, but due to the poor Bengals defense, they are off to a 2-5-1 start.

In a competitive NFC West, Russell Wilson has been cooking and led the Seahawks to a 6-2 start, and throwing 28 touchdowns already.

Now, let’s look at our disappointments for the year.

The biggest disappointment so far this season has been the entire NFC East. It has been so bad that if the season ended today, the Eagles would host a home playoff game with a record of 3-5-1.

I have never seen worse football games in my life than a primetime NFC East matchup. Yes, the Cowboys are on their fourth string quarterback and Washington doesn’t even have a name, but somebody has got to win, right?

Another huge disappointment for me has been the New England Patriots.

I know, I know, the dynasty is over, Bill needs Brady, and they don’t have a receiver that could start on any other team. But c’mon, this is the six-time Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick and, supposedly, an angered Cam Newton ready to save his career, and they are off to a 3-5 start.

I even had to sweat through the Jets game last night… the JETS. While we’re talking about the AFC East, wow are the Bills good this year.

Josh Allen lit up the Seahawks last week, and they are taking a commanding lead in the division for the first time in 20 years.

Folks, it is halftime in the NFL season. Who is going to make halftime adjustments, throw in the towel or falter down the stretch like the Falcons in Super Bowl LI? I’m looking forward to finding out.

