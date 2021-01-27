Analysis: MLB Offseason Trades

Padres acquire Snell and Darvish while Mets pick up Lindor, Carrasco

By Luke Servello, Guest writer

Francisco Lindor is on the move this offseason, as the All-Star shortstop was traded from the Indians to the

Oftentimes the criticism of baseball is that it’s too slow developing. This year’s MLB offseason,like many others in the past, resembles that same concept off the field.

Leagues like the NBA, NHL and NFL typically have their stars who are free agents sign new deals within days of free agency beginning.

This is simply not the case in the MLB. Free agency opened on Nov. 1, and the first free agent to sign a deal was Robbie Ray who signed a one-year, $8 million contract on Nov. 7.

No disrespect to Robbie Ray, but he has the highest walk rate of any qualified pitcher since 2018, and he isn’t exactly the most sought after free agent in the world.

This offseason has moved at a snail’s pace and then some. This offseason has so far been more about trades than free agency.

Here are the three most impactful trades that MLB teams have made.

1. Padres acquire Blake Snell for four prospects

As we know, the Padres were one of the most exciting teams to watch in baseball last year — so exciting that they were given the nickname “Slam Diego” after the team seemed to hit a grand slam just about every night. The Padres gave up good prospects in this deal, but with a star-studded roster, the time to win in San Diego is now. Adding 2018 American League Cy Young winner Blake Snell could be a move that puts them over the top.

2. Mets acquire shortstop Francisco Lindor and right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Indians in exchange for four players including the Mets number nine and ten prospects.

This, to me, was a heist. With one of the best players in the league in Lindor, the Indians should’ve gotten at least one top five prospect in the Mets system in exchange. Similar to Mookie Betts, who got traded from the Red Sox to the Dodgers last offseason, Lindor is a legitimate face of the franchise type of player.

At least the Red Sox got highly regarded prospects for him, such as Jeter Downs and Alex Verdugo who were at the time either current or former top 100 prospects. The Indians failed to get a similar return for their superstar.

3. San Diego Padres acquire Yu Darvish along with Victor Caratini in exchange for five players, including right handed pitcher Zach Davies.

Davies is the only MLB player the Cubs got in return; the other four guys consist of three who have never reached a level higher than the Dominican Summer League and 2020 second round pick Owen Caissie.

This move signals a rebuild for the Cubs, considering Darvish finished second in the National League Cy Young voting in 2020.

Between Snell and Darvish the Padres acquired two pitchers who have potential to be aces atop their rotation.

