A&E Singles–2/25/21

by grace carlo, staff writer
  • Feb. 18: Carnegie Hall announces the cancellation of performances, therefore missing an entire season for the first time in 130 years
  • Feb. 19: Kim Kardashian files fordivorce from Kanye West 
  • Feb. 22: Shailene Woodley confirms her engagement to Aaron Rodgers 
  • Feb 22: Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen launch a podcast on Spotify 
  • Feb. 23: Chrissy Teigen asks Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter

