A&E Singles–2/25/21

by grace carlo, staff writer
- Feb. 18: Carnegie Hall announces the cancellation of performances, therefore missing an entire season for the first time in 130 years
- Feb. 19: Kim Kardashian files fordivorce from Kanye West
- Feb. 22: Shailene Woodley confirms her engagement to Aaron Rodgers
- Feb 22: Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen launch a podcast on Spotify
- Feb. 23: Chrissy Teigen asks Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
You must log in to post a comment.