Baseball drops weekend series on road

The Musketeers lost three out of four against Woford last weekend

BY WILL PEMBROKE, Multimedia Show Manager

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com

Xavier baseball lost three out of four to Wofford over the weekend, dropping their record to 3-4 on the season. While the Musketeers series this weekend got postponed, they resume play next weekend against Mercer.

In a four-game series this past weekend, the Xavier baseball team was only able to pick up one win versus the Wofford Terriers on the road.

The first matchup between the two teams saw Wofford winning 4-2 in a relatively even matchup. Xavier finished the game with six hits to Wofford’s seven.

Xavier’s junior third baseman Jack Housinger and junior designated hitter Jeff Holtz each led the team with two hits apiece, with Holtz scoring twice in the process.

Junior pitcher Lane Flamm threw all six innings for the Musketeers, giving up only two earned runs and striking out six Wofford hitters.

The second matchup between the teams saw more of the same, with Wofford winning 5-2 over the Musketeers.

Left fielder Alex Helmin secured a team high of two hits as Xavier and Wofford each finished with six hits.

Three Musketeer errors ultimately lost the game, although senior starting pitcher Nick Zwack gave up zero earned runs in 6.2 innings.

Game three saw a different result for Xavier, as they ended up winning 4-2 over Wofford.

Two solo home runs by sophomore second baseman Jared Cushing and junior right fielder Luke Franzoni, as well as a two-run home run by junior catcher Luke Stephenson, propelled the Musketeers to a win.

Sophomore pitcher Ethan Bosacker secured his first win of the season, while sophomore Jonathan Kelly picked up his second save.

The final game of the four-game series ended with an 8-4 Musketeer defeat. In a high scoring contest, Xavier came out hot, scoring two runs in the first inning.

Kelly and Franzoni each finished with two hits, in addition to graduate student catcher Natale Monastra, who ended the game with two himself.

The Musketeers struggled to keep the Terriers off the bases, allowing six earned runs and eight hits.

The pitching staff ended with a series high eight strikeouts, but finished the final game hitting two batters with a pitch.

Xavier’s scheduled series this weekend versus the Auburn Tigers has been canceled due to issues related to COVID-19.

Look for the Musketeer baseball team to bounce back from the series loss a week from Friday in Macon, Ga. as they take on the Mercer Bears in a three-game series beginning March 12.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

