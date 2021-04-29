Cocks trimmers, Citizen Lame
A man bought Google’s Argentinian domain name, “google.ar,” for only five dollars after an online mix-up. Google has since bought the domain name back for Southern citizens to use (April 25).
A German bomb squad was called after a jogger found a “grenade-shaped object” in a Bavarian forest. The officers soon discovered that the object was, in fact, a sex toy (April 27).
Citizen Kane lost its “100% fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score after the company included a negative review for the film written in 1941. “I only know it gives one the creeps,” the reviewer said of the movie. The lowered Citizen Kane score now makes Paddington 2 the highest-rated movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes (April 27).
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks have partnered with razor company Manscaped, making the brand the official Cock shaver of the NCAA (April 28).
Categories: U.S. & World News
