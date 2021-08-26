Some Cincinnati events you won’t want to miss

Check out a few of the upcoming events the Queen City has to offer you

By Kate Ferrell, A&E Page Editor

Cincinnati is a bustling hub of activity, culture and people. With fall just around the corner, Cincinnati is pulling out all of the stops to keep the people entertained and coming back for more.

If you’re looking for something fun to do on your weekends and to take a break from the stress of life and academics, you might want to check out some of these events coming to our very own Queen City.

The Krohn Conservatory Butterfly Show

Go check out the “Butterflies of Bali” exhibit at the Krohn Conservatory. This breathtaking exhibit is only open until Sept. 6 so make sure you act fast — go see the butterflies before they’re gone!

Maroon 5/ Blackbear Concert

Happening at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, three-time Grammy award winning band Maroon 5 will be bringing their musical talents to Cincinnati.

While tickets for this event may be hard to come by, I recommend attending if given the chance.

Yappy Hour

Ever wanted to drink beer and play with dogs? Here’s your chance. MadTree Brewing is hosting their Yappy Hour on Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..

At this event they will have a wide assortment of dog vendors, adoptable pets, dog-friendly games, prizes and so much more! If you’re a pet lover, this might be just the event for you.

Cincinnati Hispanic Fest

This festival features food, entertainment, dancing and much more all revolving around Hispanic culture. You can attend this cultural celebration on Sept. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for absolutely no cost.

This is just one of Cincy’s many cultural fairs but definitely not one you want to miss.

Free admission and endless fun: what more could you want from an afternoon?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

