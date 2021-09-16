Cintas Center adds new upgrades

The home of Xavier basketball receives a new jumbotron and more updates

By Justin Malone, Guest Writer

The completion of a multi million dollar technology project in Cintas Center has enhanced the game day experience for Xavier sports fans and student athletes.

These upgrades include a new, high-definition scoreboard, two and a half times the size of its predecessor, with an improved fascia ribbon display, updated graphics systems and high-definition cameras for game broadcasts

The $3 million investment for the project was funded through private gifts and revenue from Xavier’s multimedia rights relationship with Learfield IMG College, a third-party collegiate marketing firm.

The decision to upgrade the scoreboard and ensuing technology came after the previous scoreboard display, installed in 2010, began aging in modern-day picture quality. The new main video board is an upgrade in both size and resolution.

The third-generation scoreboard is manufactured by ANC, a company that specializes in the production of customized multimedia displays.

Each video board makes up one side of the scoreboard and has a four-megapixel resolution.

The ribbon display will mainly be used for sponsor displays or fan cues during the game.

“The new scoreboard will be a game changer for fan experience,” Brian Hicks, the associate athletics director for external relations at Xavier, said. “(It) will impact every facet of the game experience.”

“We try to make the in-venue experience a lot different from watching television at home, and the technology in the building goes a long way to help enhance the fan experience, from sponsor engagement to fan prompts,” Hicks added.

These changes will affect game day for both fans in Cintas and those at home.

Fans at home will be able to view live streams or broadcasts of Xavier games in better quality picture and with better audio.

Technology infrastructure also had behind-the-scenes upgrades. Cintas officials hope the new high-definition cameras and updated graphics will allow for smoother operations of the video boards during games. This also lets the fans watch replays, highlights or view scores on a crisper and more detailed quality display.

Administrators hope the scoreboard and technology improvements will help the Cintas Center remain an up-to-date facility, especially since it is a 21-year-old venue. Hicks called Cintas Xavier Athletics’ “front porch,” making it vital to invest in the building.

The Cintas Center is also undergoing cosmetic renovations to upgrade the concourse and the technology located on it with new high-definition televisions and audio speakers.

Future Cintas projects include finishing team locker room projects for Xavier and visiting student athletes, as well as the construction of the Klekamp Family Training Center adjacent to Cintas, an auxiliary gym and strength and conditioning facility.

“We have also had other strategic investments in the student athlete side, which helps recruit and provide a better experience for our student athletes,” Hicks noted.

Early fan responses of the upgrades, especially the video scoreboard, have been largely positive. The video board and technology updates will be utilized in Cintas events this season, and administrators hope this will allow more Xavier fans to have a greater gameday experience and to enjoy cheering on the Musketeers in the newly-updated arena.

