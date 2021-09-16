Men’s tennis opens up fall season in Ill.

By Will Pembroke, Show Manager

Xavier men’s tennis took part in their first fall tournament of the season at the River Forest Collegiate Invite over the weekend. The team impressed early, scoring several victories.

Freshman Marco Pennelli led the way winning his singles flight, but he was not alone.

Three Musketeers ended up competing in the championship round of their flight. Over the weekend, Xavier scored 22 total wins, with 14 of them coming in singles matches and eight of them coming from doubles. Pennelli secured three wins in his flight to open his college career.

Xavier men’s tennis was impressive in their opening season tune-up, winning over 20 matches over the two-day event. Two freshman, Marco Pennelli and Charlie Temming were impressive for the Musketeers.

Another freshman, Charlie Temming, impressed by making it to the championship in his flight after two solid victories. Junior Cambell Nakayama performed similarly, with two wins of his own.

The remainder of the singles matches were a good showing for Xavier as well, with graduate student Brett Winters picking up a win in the No. 1 singles draw, junior Shashank Reddy securing a victory in the No. 6 singles draw, and freshman Ryan Cahill winning his first ever college match.

In doubles, juniors Aaron Thompson and Jake Zipoli went 3-0 in the No. 4 draw, leading the way for Xavier.

Xavier men’s tennis will hit the road on Sept. 23rd for their second fall invitational, the ITA Ohio Valley Regional, located in Knoxville, Tenn. The Musketeers will also play in the Dayton Hidden Duals the first weekend of October before closing out their fall season Oct. 29-31 at the Cleveland State Viking Invite tournament.

