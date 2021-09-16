Volleyball hosts Xavier tournament

By Owen Miguel, Guest Writer

Cintas Center hosted a women’s volleyball tournament last weekend, where fans saw Lipscomb, No. 6 Purdue, No. 10 Louisville and Xavier play.

To kick off the weekend, Xavier defeated Lipscomb 3-2. The first set was a close battle with Lipscomb taking it 25-23, but Xavier responded by winning the next two sets 25-23 and 25-18.

Lipscomb took the next set 25-19, setting up a do-or-die final set. Xavier pulled through in the final set 15-12, winning the set and the game.

Graduate opposite hitter Moriah Hopkins and redshirt junior outside hitter Kelly Franxman led the team with kills, scoring 10 each. Kelly also contributed two aces in the match. Senior middle blocker Ellie Chaffee led the team with four blocks, and sophomore middle blocker Delaney Hogan followed behind with three. Sophomore libero Stevie Wolf led in digs with 22.

When asked about the back-and-forth nature of the game, Head Coach Christy Pfeffenberger said a lot of it had to do with errors.

“The stretches were because of errors. I mean the only reason we got that set is because of their errors. They got the fourth because of our errors, and then we were able to battle it out in the fifth,” Pfeffenberger said.

The next day, Xavier faced off against No. 10 Louisville during which they took a 3-0 loss. Louisville took those sets 25-16, 25-12 and 25-10.

Hogan led the Muskies with nine kills and one block. Junior setter and right side hitter Carrigan O’Reilly led the team in assists with 18 and also scored four kills without an error. Wolf led the team in digs again with 10.

Xavier women’s volleyball heads to the University of Cincinnati tonight for a crosstown matchup against the Bearcats. First serve is at 6:30 p.m. Women’s volleyball also play Miami (Ohio) tomorrow night at home.

