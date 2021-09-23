SGA Notes 9/20/2021

- XUPD Chief Robert Warfel addressed the Senate about improving security measures on campus. XUPD plans to improve camera capabilities on top of other safety measures.
- Graduate assistant Emma Cesar, manager of The Store, encouraged the senators to promote the amenities The Store provides to students who need them, free of charge.
- The Senate is looking at ways to gauge first and second-year students’ experiences entering college during a pandemic and how to improve the experience going forward for future Xavier students.
