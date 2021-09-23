The Lighter Side

Rueful Rick rapping, Sunday sabbatarianism
- A woman known for rapping about Rick and Morty over her mom’s casket stated that her rapping was “therapeutic” for her (Sept. 17).
- The Taliban have requested to speak at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York (Sept. 20).
- Jeffrey Bezos: Amazon’s artificial intelligence cameras penalize drivers for getting cut off by other cars and for looking at side mirrors (Sept. 21).
- A website has decided to risk eternal damnation by sending out Chick-Fil-A sandwiches on Sundays. The website hoped to “take advantage of the obvious hole in the market left by notoriously Christian restaurant chain Chick-fil-A’s sabbatarianism” (Sept. 21).
- Unbeatable bathrooms: The winner of Cintas’s “2021 America’s Best Restroom” competition went to a subway-themed restroom at Mason’s Two Cities Pizza Co. (Sept. 21).
Categories: U.S. & World News
You must log in to post a comment.