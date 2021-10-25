Mix and match booster shots

By Olivia Valkner, Staff Writer

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) outlined new COVID-19 recommendations last Thursday, of which allow vaccinated individuals to “mix and match” their booster doses.

“Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.” the CDC statement said.

The statement discussed the reasoning for their recommendation, how individuals can acquire their second or third shot and outlined eligibility. As it stands, there are boosters available for the ‘big three’ vaccination providers: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Those who have either Pfizer or Moderna have become eligible for their booster shot six months following the date of their second inoculation. Johnson & Johson receivers are able to get their booster two months after their primacy vaccination date.

Booster shots are now available for those 65 years or older, those 18 or older who live in long-term care settings and 18 or older who have underlying medical conditions.

“For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago,” the CDC said.

The Hamilton County Public Health department interpreted the guidelines according to their own medical capabilities.

“People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient, but those eligible are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers if they have any questions.” the Hamilton County Public Health website said.

The CDC continued to emphasize the importance of vaccines in last week’s press release.

“Available data right now show that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant,” the statement read.

For those who qualify for a booster shot, TriHealth has doses on-campus in the Health United Building. Xavier currently offers Pfizer shots regardless of previous jabbings, especially after mix and match shots were allowed.

