A&E Singles

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were spotted together for a second time at a private club in NYC (Nov. 5).

Eternals received a B from CinemaScore, the lowest grade of any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Nov. 7).

The Foo Fighters have announced that they will star in an upcoming horror-comedy entitled Studio 666 (Nov. 8).

E! and NBC announced that Kenan Thompson will host the 2021 People’s Choice Awards (Nov. 8).

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that it will have a second season (Nov. 9).

